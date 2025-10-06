 
October 6, 2025

Scottish Association for Marine Science Introduces New Marine Science Program

A new marine science undergraduate Masters that prepares students for working in the blue economy has been rolled out by the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) in Oban, a partner of UHI.

The Applied Marine Science MSci straddles the institute’s BSc (Hons) Marine Science but includes extra employability skills training and a fifth year working with a program partner in sectors such as aquaculture, marine technology, scientific diving, conservation and marine renewables.

The course was developed in response to a need for a more skilled workforce as the blue economy develops in Scotland and the wider UK. “There’s never been a more vital time to study marine science. Our oceans face urgent challenges: climate change, biodiversity loss, and the unsustainable use of precious resources," program leader Dr Arlene Ditchfield of SAMS. 

The inaugural intake of 16 students exceeded expectation but, says Dr Ditchfield, shows the appetite for higher education courses that relate directly to the world of work.

The Applied Marine Science MSci has partnered with companies throughout Scotland, including SAMS Enterprise, the commercial arm of SAMS, to allow students to match up with their preferred program partner and build connections before their final year placement.  

