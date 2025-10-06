 
October 6, 2025

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

(Credit: Screenshot / Video by Smulders)

(Credit: Screenshot / Video by Smulders)

The first of the two planned offshore substations for Skyborn Renewables’ 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm has been moved out of the construction hall at the Smulders yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

OSS Darß is the first of the two platforms being developed by HSI consortium, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv-Offshore & Energy, as part of the contract with German transmission system operator 50Hertz.

The consortium is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the platforms, including jackets, for Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, set for completion in 2028.

Following the roll out of the offshore substation unit, the consortium will now proceed with the installation of transformers.


Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern coastal sea.

“This marks an important milestone for the project, which is being developed on behalf of 50Hertz Transmission GmbH by the HSI consortium (HSM Offshore Energy BV, Smulders and Iv). The project will play a key role in strengthening Germany’s offshore wind infrastructure.

“A big thank you to all teams involved for their hard work and commitment to safety throughout this milestone,” Smulders said on social media.

Post Resume
