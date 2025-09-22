Monday, September 22, 2025
 
Ocean Geophysics Teams Up for EdgeTech on Seabed Data Processing

Offshore energy industry suppliers Ocean Geophysics has partnered with EdgeTech, a specialist in underwater technology solutions, to deliver advanced data processing software for EdgeTech’s newly launched eBOSS (Enhanced Buried Object Scanning System).

The collaboration, established as a non-exclusive partnership, combines EdgeTech’s decades of hardware innovation with Ocean Geophysics’ expertise in geophysical data processing and interpretation.

The result is a purpose-built software platform capable of processing, visualizing, and reporting data acquired by the eBOSS system with extraordinary clarity and efficiency.

The eBOSS system is the culmination of more than 20 years of development at Edgetech.

Designed to penetrate the seabed and deliver reliable results, it provides users with the ability to detect, locate, classify and identify both buried and partially proud objects. This functionality is increasingly critical to offshore renewable energy developers, subsea infrastructure operators and survey contractors tasked with ensuring seabed integrity and safe project delivery.

“Our partnership with EdgeTech reflects our shared vision for advancing subsea survey capabilities. By developing software specifically tailored to the eBOSS, we’re enabling operators in the renewables and offshore survey sectors to interpret complex datasets more efficiently and make better-informed decisions in challenging marine environments,” said Alison Wells, CEO of Ocean Geophysics.

Currently, Ocean Geophysics provides in-house eBOSS data processing for clients, ensuring early adopters of the system can immediately benefit from high-quality analysis and reporting.

A commercial release of the software is scheduled for early 2026, allowing survey teams worldwide to process and interpret their own eBOSS data with ease.

Importantly, Ocean Geophysics will continue to offer its in-house processing services to support clients who need to integrate multiple datasets and require specialized interpretation expertise.

With offshore wind and subsea developments expanding globally, the collaboration represents a timely advance for the industry, providing technology that meets growing demands for accuracy, efficiency, and operational confidence.

