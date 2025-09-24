Reach Subsea Orders Two More USVs from Kongsberg Maritime

Reach Subsea has exercised the first in a series of exclusive options with Kongsberg Maritime for the delivery of the next two uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), Reach Remote 3 and 4.

The contract terms have been mutually agreed and remain confidential between the parties.

Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2027, marking a key milestone in Reach Subsea’s USV scaling program.

The specifications for Reach Remote 3 and 4 will mirror the first two vessels, with targeted adjustments based on insights gained through the technical qualification program and recent operational experience.

To remind, Reach Remote 1 and 2 were delivered earlier this year and are now in commercial operation.

Reach Remote 1 is currently completing a series of fully remote-controlled offshore deployments off the coast of Norway for Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell. Reach Remote 2 is in route to Australia to deliver services for Woodside Energy.

These deployments represent a major step forward in Reach Subsea’s development of remote operations architecture.

Reach Remote 1 USV (Credit: Reach Subsea)

"The Reach Remote program is a cornerstone of our strategy to redefine subsea operations. By combining our subsea expertise with the naval capabilities of Kongsberg Maritime and Massterly, we are delivering real-world solutions that are safer, smarter, and more sustainable. With vessels 3 and 4 now confirmed, we are entering the scale-up phase—ready to meet global demand and shape the future of remote subsea services”, said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

In parallel with the ongoing growth initiatives, Reach Subsea has secured debt financing for Reach Remote 3 and 4 through DNB, Sparebank 1 Sør-Norge and EKSFIN.

Also, in 2024, Reach Subsea announced the award of a $16.9 million (€14.3 million) grant from the European Union through the Emission Trading System Innovation Fund. A large part of this grant is dedicated towards co-funding of the investment in Reach Remote 3 and 4.

The total investment from Reach Subsea in Reach Remote 3 and 4, ready for commercial operations and after EU funding, is approximately $62.6 million (NOK 620 million). Of this, the bank financing related to Reach Remote 3 and 4 covers two-thirds of Reach’s investment.

“The Reach Remote fleet has enabled us to fully integrate ocean robotics into our delivery model. This shift is already delivering strong operational benefits - allowing us to offer a broader range of subsea solutions with greater responsiveness, resource efficiency, and global reach,” added Grutle, COO of Reach Subsea.