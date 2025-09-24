Wednesday, September 24, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 24, 2025

Reach Subsea Orders Two More USVs from Kongsberg Maritime

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea has exercised the first in a series of exclusive options with Kongsberg Maritime for the delivery of the next two uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), Reach Remote 3 and 4.

The contract terms have been mutually agreed and remain confidential between the parties.

Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2027, marking a key milestone in Reach Subsea’s USV scaling program.

The specifications for Reach Remote 3 and 4 will mirror the first two vessels, with targeted adjustments based on insights gained through the technical qualification program and recent operational experience.

To remind, Reach Remote 1 and 2 were delivered earlier this year and are now in commercial operation.

Reach Remote 1 is currently completing a series of fully remote-controlled offshore deployments off the coast of Norway for Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell. Reach Remote 2 is in route to Australia to deliver services for Woodside Energy.

These deployments represent a major step forward in Reach Subsea’s development of remote operations architecture.

Reach Remote 1 USV (Credit: Reach Subsea)

"The Reach Remote program is a cornerstone of our strategy to redefine subsea operations. By combining our subsea expertise with the naval capabilities of Kongsberg Maritime and Massterly, we are delivering real-world solutions that are safer, smarter, and more sustainable. With vessels 3 and 4 now confirmed, we are entering the scale-up phase—ready to meet global demand and shape the future of remote subsea services”, said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

In parallel with the ongoing growth initiatives, Reach Subsea has secured debt financing for Reach Remote 3 and 4 through DNB, Sparebank 1 Sør-Norge and EKSFIN.

Also, in 2024, Reach Subsea announced the award of a $16.9 million (€14.3 million) grant from the European Union through the Emission Trading System Innovation Fund. A large part of this grant is dedicated towards co-funding of the investment in Reach Remote 3 and 4.

The total investment from Reach Subsea in Reach Remote 3 and 4, ready for commercial operations and after EU funding, is approximately $62.6 million (NOK 620 million). Of this, the bank financing related to Reach Remote 3 and 4 covers two-thirds of Reach’s investment.

“The Reach Remote fleet has enabled us to fully integrate ocean robotics into our delivery model. This shift is already delivering strong operational benefits - allowing us to offer a broader range of subsea solutions with greater responsiveness, resource efficiency, and global reach,” added Grutle, COO of Reach Subsea.

Related News

(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger

Exxon Mobil, Brazilian state-run Petrobras and oil services provider TechnipFMC petitioned the country's antitrust regulator…

(Credit: FET)

FET Unveils New ROV Control System

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its next generation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) control system – ICE Unity.

Rendering of a 15MW floating offshore wind substructure SnapWind Float (Credit: SHI)

SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platform Gets Lloyd’s Register’s Blessing

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its new floating offshore wind turbine design…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Kicks Off Seismic Imaging for Utsira North OBN Survey

Viridien has started the processing and imaging phase for the Utsira North multi-client Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT to Deliver Cables for Bornholm Energy Island Interconnection

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has signed a contract with Energinet to deliver a HVDC power cable system…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS Start 3D Seismic Survey Offshore Northern Brazil

French seismic firm Viridien, in collaboration with joint venture partner TGS, has started the Megabar Extension Phase I…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

It’s going to get harder to hide

Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news