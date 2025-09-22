Monday, September 22, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 22, 2025

Shearwater Gets Seismic Job for Indian Oil Firm

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a seven-month streamer contract by Oil India, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The combined 3D and 2D seismic survey will employ two vessels from the Shearwater fleet.

The project covers the Mahanadi and Krishna-Godavari fields and includes the acquisition of approximately 5.000 square kilometres of 3D seismic and more than 4.000 line-kilometres of 2D data.

“Shearwater is returning India for our tenth consecutive season to acquire high-quality data. We are a significant contributor to India’s strategy of lowering the country’s energy deficit, having supported both the National Seismic Program and Indian oil companies with 2D, 3D and OBN data acquisition.

“Building understanding of the geology in this promising region is key to unlocking future investment opportunities for our client,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Related News

(Credit: FET)

FET Unveils New ROV Control System

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its next generation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) control system – ICE Unity.

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Scraps 2025 Outlook, Announces Job Cuts

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro scrapped its annual outlook on Monday and announced further job cuts, citing an impact from project delays, sen

(Credit: Subsea7)

‘Major Deal’ Offshore Saudi Arabia Boosts Subsea7’s Contract Backlog

Subsea7 has secured a major project under the long-term agreement (LTA) with Aramco that relates to certain facilities located…

Rendering of a 15MW floating offshore wind substructure SnapWind Float (Credit: SHI)

SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platform Gets Lloyd’s Register’s Blessing

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its new floating offshore wind turbine design…

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables Gets Subsea Interconnection Job in Greece

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a turnkey contract with the Independent Power Transmission…

(Credit: Vallourec)

French Firm Bags $1B Offshore Pipe Order from Petrobras

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a major contract by Petrobras for the supply of Oil Country Tubular…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news