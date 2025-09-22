Shearwater Gets Seismic Job for Indian Oil Firm

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a seven-month streamer contract by Oil India, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The combined 3D and 2D seismic survey will employ two vessels from the Shearwater fleet.

The project covers the Mahanadi and Krishna-Godavari fields and includes the acquisition of approximately 5.000 square kilometres of 3D seismic and more than 4.000 line-kilometres of 2D data.

“Shearwater is returning India for our tenth consecutive season to acquire high-quality data. We are a significant contributor to India’s strategy of lowering the country’s energy deficit, having supported both the National Seismic Program and Indian oil companies with 2D, 3D and OBN data acquisition.

“Building understanding of the geology in this promising region is key to unlocking future investment opportunities for our client,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.