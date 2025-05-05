 
May 5, 2025

OPT Signs Up Defense Customer for Multiple WAM-V USVs

WAM-V USV (Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies, a U.S.-based marine power, data and service solutions company, has been awarded a contract for multiple WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) for delivery to certain Allied Forces.

The contract includes delivery of vehicles, integrated sensors, and operators as a contractor-owned contractor-operated (COCO) delivery in late Spring 2025.

Due to the sensitive nature of the relationship, terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

The award builds on the recent commercial success of OPT’s vehicles and PowerBuoy’s for autonomous Maritime Domain Awareness, Counter Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, and Mine Counter Measure Solutions in North America, Latin America, and the Middle East.

"We believe this agreement is further proof that our systems form an important part of building out the future of ocean security. Using highly adaptable USVs, like our WAM-V, is a cost-efficient force multiplier for surface and seabed warfare efforts for the US Government and other Allied Forces. The dual use nature of our technologies enables us to provide systems to a broad set of customers,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT.

