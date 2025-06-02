 
New Wave Media

June 2, 2025

Silicon Sensing, Kongsberg Discovery Join Forces to Develop Gyro Technology

© Kongsberg Discovery

© Kongsberg Discovery

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd and Kongsberg Discovery AS have signed a co-operation agreement to develop next generation MEMS-based gyro technology that will disrupt existing solutions.

 A formal agreement between Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd and Kongsberg Discovery AS was signed Monday, June 2, during EXPO in Osaka, Japan. The purpose is to bring the companies together to co-develop next-generation inertial technology.

Gyro sensors measure changes in rotation angle over time, enabling detection of direction, angle, and vibration. They are used in smartphones, game consoles, car navigation systems, industrial equipment, and devices requiring vibration detection, camera shake correction, and attitude control.

This agreement will merge the engineering skills of both companies to speed the evolution of products within each company. Kongsberg will use developments to enhance their next generation of high-performance systems—including Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) and Inertial Navigation Systems (INS). Silicon Sensing will use these outcomes to benefit its precision Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) inertial measurement units (IMUs), gyros and accelerometers.

The ambition for Silicon Sensing and Kongsberg Discovery is to achieve ‘navigation-grade’ performance from a MEMS-based gyro. Navigation-grade refers to a highly accurate and stable gyroscope used in inertial navigation systems (INS) to precisely measure angular velocity and rotational motion. By combining their extensive capabilities the companies will significantly accelerate the development of such a gyro.

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
