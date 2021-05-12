 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2021

Silicon Sensing Upgrades Gyro for Downhole Surveying

Image courtesy Silicon Sensing

Image courtesy Silicon Sensing

Silicon Sensing Systems is delivering its latest generation of gyroscopes, as the new CRS39A has been designed for use in severe environments including downhole drilling operations.  

This upgrade of Silicon Sensing’s established CRS39 gyro includes a move to a single board from two. This has reduced the unit’s mass by 40% and allows it to be installed far more easily in space-limited applications, such as the 25mm diameter cylinders typically used in downhole drilling equipment.

CRS39A also incorporates upgraded micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and electronics, including new drive electronics and improvements to the sensor head. These have delivered significant performance enhancements in critical areas such as bias instability, angle random walk, noise and vibration tolerance whilst multiple on-board temperature sensors allow CRS39A performance to be tuned to suit each operating environment.

“Our new CRS39A represents a cost-effective and extremely rugged alternative to fibre optic and dynamically tuned gyros," said Steve Capers, GMr, Silicon Sensing Systems. "We have refined both the form and performance of CRS39A to deliver a gyro that is ideal for tasks such as down-hole surveying, non-magnetic north-finding, platform stabilisation, ship stabilisation and control, and autonomous vehicle control, as well as for installation in high-end attitude and heading reference systems.”


Related News

All images courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Subsea Discovery: SOI Releases Images from Study of NW Australian Deep Corals

Scientists circumnavigate and map the seafloor of the entire mesophotic (deep water) zone in Ashmore Reef Marine Park.Scientists…

(Photo: DEME Group)

Deep-sea Mining Tests Resume After Robot Rescued from Pacific Ocean Floor

Belgium’s Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from the Pacific…

WASSP releases latest version of its S3 dedicated Hydrographic Survey MBES with rollout of new Real-time Processing Modul

TECH FILE: WASSP S3 Gets an Upgrade

WASSP releases latest version of its S3 dedicated Hydrographic Survey MBES with rollout of new Real-time Processing Module.Multibeam…

© Kruwt/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: Orsted Earnings, Shares Dented by Lower Wind Speeds, Cable Problems

Lower wind speeds and cable problems hit first-quarter earnings at Denmark's Orsted , sending shares in the world's biggest…

(Photo: DEME Group)

Mining Robot Stranded on Pacific Ocean Floor in Deep-sea Mining Trial

A seabed mining robot being tested on the Pacific Ocean floor at a depth of more than 4 km (13,000 ft) has become detached…

Credit: Ocergy

Chevron, Moreld Invest in Floating Wind Tech Firm Ocergy

Oil major Chevron has, via its Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), entered the offshore wind arena through investment in Ocergy…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Alnmaritec Ltd

Alnmaritec is a modern and innovative boatbuilding company which prides itself in providing practical, cost-effective and original solutions for commercial workboat applications. We specialises in the design and build of aluminium alloy workboats for operators across a wide range of industries which include survey…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Brush and Roll Painters

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Oiler

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Delivery Coordinator

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Tank Cleaner

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news