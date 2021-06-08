Sonardyne to Go Carbon Neutral by 2025 End

Marine technology equipment supplier Sonardyne has set a target of becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2025.

Sonardyne said the commitment makes it the first company of its type in the UK subsea industry to publicly announce such a target.

The goal covers direct and indirect emissions, including those associated with manufacturing as well as supply chain activities, from its UK sites and operations. The target will be guided by and certified to PAS 2060, the internationally accepted standard for carbon neutrality.

PAS 2060 covers Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, where scope 3 is more than 1% of the total footprint. Scope 1 and 2 emissions are direct and indirect emissions from company sites, including emissions from purchased electricity and heating. Scope 3 emissions are all other indirect emissions in the value chain, including items such as business travel, employee commuting, and transportation of goods.

“Sonardyne recognizes the need for sustainable use of energy to mitigate climate impact and degradation of the environment for the preservation of future generations,” says Sonardyne’s managing director, Graham Brown. “Working to achieve PAS 2060 will help us clearly demonstrate our commitment to our employees, supply chain and communities where we operate.

"Sonardyne’s heritage is in underwater technology innovation; supplying underwater communication, navigation, positioning, imaging and monitoring technologies and services across energy, defense, and science. While the company has always made every effort to limit waste and damage to the environment, for the past five years, reducing energy consumption has been made a key priority," Sonardyne said.

Sonardyne last year invested in roof-mounted solar arrays across its headquarters in Hampshire, covering an area equivalent to 13 tennis courts. The company also uses air source heat pumps, is ISO 50001 Energy Management System certified, and has had a Building Management System installed for a number of years, helping it to make the most efficient use of energy for heating and power. Any further energy requirements are purchased from a certified renewable energy supplier, Sonardyne said.

The company is also considering making investments in large-scale batteries and grid services, which will benefit the company’s access to and cost of renewable energy. They will also provide additional storage to the wider grid. For areas that cannot be decarbonized any other way, the company will support certified carbon offsetting schemes.



"In addition to its investments in energy efficiency across its facilities, Sonardyne has been leading uncrewed and over-the-horizon technology development and adoption. This enables its customers users to realise major reductions in the use of energy-intensive crewed vessels, while also reducing risk to personnel and cost," Sonardyne said.

Sonardyne’s solar arrays, installed across its Blackbushe campus - Credit: Sonardyne