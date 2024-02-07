Thursday, February 8, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 7, 2024

Sulmara and Asso.subsea Strengthen Collaboration

Asso.subsea's Ariadne CLV (Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea's Ariadne CLV (Credit: Asso.subsea)

Scotland-based subsea specialist Sulmara and Asso.subsea, a subsea cable services company, have signed a master service agreement to collaborate on projects across the world.

Sulmara will support Asso.subsea during cable installation operations, with the company’s experts providing survey and positioning of vessel and subsea assets.

With Sulmara’s experience in subsea survey and seabed mapping, the team will also help Asso.subsea understand the seabed prior to installation as part of the burial assessment process.

“Asso.subsea and Sulmara have followed similar paths in terms of rapid growth in recent years, and we are delighted to collaborate with a like-minded organization.

“The teams have increasingly worked together since Sulmara was founded in 2019, establishing a collaborative synergy across a spectrum of intricate projects over the last 18 months,” said Andy Nicol, Sulmara’s Regional Director for the Western Hemisphere.

“We eagerly anticipate our next achievements that will undoubtedly result from our ongoing association that will not only benefit both organizations, but the subsea industry as a whole as we work to create a sustainable energy future,” added Angelos Tziotakis, Asso.subsea’s COO.

Related News

Image courtesy Omega Subsea

Omega Subsea Robotics Orders Six ROVs

Kystdesign announced an expansion of its cooperation with Omega Subsea Robotics, signing its largest contract ever for the…

BP Launches Its ‘Largest-Ever’ Seismic Program at Azerbaijan Oil Field

BP has started a new four-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic program on its Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater…

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project (Credit: Bladt Industries)

First OSS for 2.6GW US Offshore Wind Project Arrives to Denmark

The first of a total of three offshore substations (OSS) for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project has been delivered…

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Expands Orderbook with Over $50M in New Contracts

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has secured multiple new contracts, contract extensions and call-offs within…

Strohm's TCP Jumper (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm Wraps Up TotalEnergies’ TCP Job in West Africa

Strohm has supplied TotalEnergies with a thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) Jumper, which has been commissioned in deep water…

Ramform Hyperion vessel (Credit: Marlink)

Marlink Speeds Up Geophysical Data Delivery from PGS’ Seismic Survey Vessel

Smart network and digital solutions company Marlink has upgraded the smart hybrid VSAT installation on PGS’ seismic research…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news