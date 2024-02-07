Sulmara and Asso.subsea Strengthen Collaboration

Scotland-based subsea specialist Sulmara and Asso.subsea, a subsea cable services company, have signed a master service agreement to collaborate on projects across the world.

Sulmara will support Asso.subsea during cable installation operations, with the company’s experts providing survey and positioning of vessel and subsea assets.

With Sulmara’s experience in subsea survey and seabed mapping, the team will also help Asso.subsea understand the seabed prior to installation as part of the burial assessment process.

“Asso.subsea and Sulmara have followed similar paths in terms of rapid growth in recent years, and we are delighted to collaborate with a like-minded organization.

“The teams have increasingly worked together since Sulmara was founded in 2019, establishing a collaborative synergy across a spectrum of intricate projects over the last 18 months,” said Andy Nicol, Sulmara’s Regional Director for the Western Hemisphere.

“We eagerly anticipate our next achievements that will undoubtedly result from our ongoing association that will not only benefit both organizations, but the subsea industry as a whole as we work to create a sustainable energy future,” added Angelos Tziotakis, Asso.subsea’s COO.