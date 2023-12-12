NOV to Supply Cable-lay Equipment for Nexans' New Vessel

NOV reports its Italian group Remacut has secured the cable-lay equipment contract for Nexans' new cable-lay vessel (CLV).

Nexans Marine Operations and Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft entered into a contract in September for the construction of a large DP3 cable-laying vessel, which will be an updated version of the Nexans Aurora vessel, delivered in 2021. The vessel is an ST-297 CLV design by Norway-based Skipsteknisk.

Remacut's integrated cable-lay systems feature automated line control equipment capable of performing synchronized bundled-lay operations. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Nexans Aurora, the newly constructed vessel will incorporate a 3,500t underdeck carousel to complement the 10,000t concentric carousel on deck. Tensioners and a capstan, forming the dual PRT & SBD firing lines, are strategically positioned within the dedicated cable-lay hangar of the vessel to serve the carousels.

"We are extremely pleased to be Nexans' selected partner for the New Cable Lay Vessel. By working closely with Nexans, we gain access to invaluable insights, industry best practices, and cutting-edge technologies, strengthening our position as a reliable and innovative Cable Lay System provider," said Paolo Portonero, Managing Director at Remacut.

"We look forward to a strong partnership with Remacut, where the cable-laying equipment designs from Nexans Aurora will be developed further for the new CLV," said Marco Bregman, Director of Installation & Services at Nexans.

The vessel will be 31 meters wide, 149.9 meters long, and will be able to accommodate a crew of 90.