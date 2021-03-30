 
New Wave Media

March 30, 2021

US Targets 30GW of Offshore Wind by 2030, 110GW by 2050

© Rafal / Adobe Stock

© Rafal / Adobe Stock

On Monday, March 29, the White House announced a government-wide effort to advance offshore wind, including 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, 110GW of U.S. offshore wind by 2050 and the development of a sustainable local offshore wind supply chain.

“The announcement formalizes the current situation and provides more confidence to developers and the supply chain,” said World Energy Reports' Philip Lewis. “Much of what is referred to in the statements is actually already currently under development.”

Lewis, author of the recently released “2021, the Year when Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States”, clarified that the White House Fact Sheet discusses deployment of 30GW by 2030. “This does not actually mean 30GW will be installed by 2030. Rather, the Department of the Interior (DOI) is to review 16 Construction and Operations Plans (COP) by 2025, addressing developer concerns around the federal review timetable. This equates to 19GW which can be readily forecast to be installed by 2030,” Lewis explained. “This is similar to the 9GW of projects that have currently submitted COPs (our short-term forecast) plus 10.3GW of projects (our mid-term forecast) currently undertaking site assessments required to prepare the COPs.”

When asked how the 30GW will be achieved, Lewis said, “There is at least another 8.3GW of projects to be developed in the current 16 federal leases (identified in WER's intelligence package).”

“To support the initiative, the DOI announced that it is finalizing the preparation of the New York Bight wind areas which contain  approximately 3.8-5.8GW for federal leasing,” Lewis said.

Lewis mentioned that “as a result of the project activity from the northeast and Mid-Atlantic leasing, 31.4 to 33.4GW of projects are likely to be commissioned by 2035 which is required to meet the current northeast and Mid-Atlantic state procurement procurements, targets and commitments which amount to just over 32GW to be met between 2030 and 2035.”

The DOI has also reported that it will commence the review process for the COP for Ørsted’s 1,100MW offshore wind farm off New Jersey, which envisages offshore construction activities carried out in 2024 and possibly in to 2025. “The sequence of COP approval is interesting,” Lewis commented. “Ocean Wind was the fifth project COP submitted to BOEM, the federal agency managing the COP review process. Theoretically, Ocean Wind should be the fifth project reviewed by BOEM. The first two project reviews (Vineyard and South Fork) are well under way. It looks as if the next two projects have been pushed back down the review queue as one (Bay State Wind) has yet to secure a state procurement and one (Skipjack) is facing delays associated with landing the export cable.”

The White House statement highlighted the support for building domestic supply chain capability – a very common theme in offshore wind development. Multiple federal agencies will be involved in managing loans and financial support to the domestic supply chain. Lewis cited two examples as  “$3 billionn of debt capital to support offshore wind through the DOE Loans Programs Office and $230 million of DOT development funding to support port upgrades ($1 billion of commitments and requirements already identified in WER's report).”

A key aim of the White House is to anchor one or two U.S. factories for each major windfarm component. Lewis said that this is broadly in line with WER findings. “Establishing wind turbine nacelle factories in the short-term will be a challenge, but plans are already well advanced for domestic factories for other key components such as the blades, towers, foundations and subsea cables,” Lewis said.

When asked about the target of four to six specialized turbine installation vessels (WTIV) at $250 million to 500 million each, Lewis noted that this is a new step. “One WTIV vessel is already under construction in the U.S. This target will help ease a potential supply shortage of installation vessels in the U.S. that we have identified, but the high U.S. capex (close to double South Korean and Chinese yards) and visible pipeline of shallow water projects suited to WTIV will remain a risk factor for asset investors.”

Lewis also pointed out, “There is no mention of other construction support and O&M support vessels in the statements – many of which will be required to be U.S. built as identified in our business intelligence package.”

Lewis concluded that “Building a local supply chain comes at a cost and will result in higher than market average capex for the first wind farms in the U.S. Scale will bring down costs in the longer term.”

When asked about the longer-term post 2030, Lewis indicated that the White House statement refers to a pathway of 110GW by 2050. “This means opening up new wind areas in the U.S. for development during the next decade, as discussed in our report,” Lewis said. “The statement does not mention California specifically, the expected first location for Pacific leasing. This will come, but there are some major barriers to be addressed to prepare California for commercial scale offshore wind farm.”

For more information about World Energy Reports' U.S. offshore wind report and database, visit www.worldenergyreports.com or contact Bailey Simpson at +1 832 289 5646.

Related News

(Photo: LPhot Bradley / Royal Navy)

UK Navy Experimenting with New Autonomous Vessel

The British Royal Navy has taken delivery of a new autonomous vessel as the service examines the use of cutting-edge unmanned…

(Photo: Ørsted)

Ørsted and NOAA Ink Data Sharing Agreement

NOAA and offshore wind development company Ørsted have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to share physical and biological…

To probe the ocean’s opaque interior, sound is one of the most efficient tools available. WHOI scientists have developed an “acoustic telescope” to “see” into a noisy ocean and pick out unique sounds produced by distant acoustic phenomena, such as whale calls and fish schooling, as well as the rumble of earthquakes, volcanoes, and storms© Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, N. Renier

SUBSEA TECHNOLOGY: Underwater Acoustics Pick up the Tempo

Humans have always been intrigued by what we do not know, especially that which we can’t see. At the time of writing, NASA’s Perseverance rover…

Credit: Damen

Damen, MO4 In Pact to Further Digitalize Offshore Wind Ops

Dutch Damen Shipyards Group has teamed up with technology firm MO4 specializing in offshore motion prediction, to take a…

An MH-60S on deck of contracted salvage vessel off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan on March 18, 2021, having just been pulled from the depth of 19,075 ft by NAVSEA Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, (SUPSALV) at the request of the Navy Safety Center to facilitate accident investigation. This depth, a SUPSALV record, achieved using the ROV CURV 21 (painted yellow in background), deep ocean lift line and heave compensated Fly Away Dive System (red equipment behind helicopter). (Photo: U.S. Navy)

US Navy Recovers Downed Helicopter from Record Ocean Depth

The U.S. Navy last week retrieved one of its crashed helicopters from 19,075 feet below the surface of the North Pacific…

Photo Credit: Amundsen Science

Forum's Arctic Research ROV Completes Sea Trials

ROV-specialist Forum Energy Technologies has said that its light work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), Comanche 38…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

FIT ESIC

FIT ESIC is an engineering company specialized in high accuracy 3D measurements, 3D modeling and remotely operated visual inspections. Proposed services include flex joint and mooring chain visual and dimensional inspections, “flange-to-flange” dimensional metrology…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

OUTSIDE MACHINIST - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news