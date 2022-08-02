TechnipFMC Wins Contract for Gas to Energy Project in Guyana

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC announced it has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited for the Gas to Energy Project in Guyana.

Subject to final project sanction, TechnipFMC will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea risers and pipelines. The project will connect the production from Liza Destiny and Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO) back to shore, delivering associated gas from the field to a gas-fired power plant that will supply electricity to the community.

ExxonMobil, alongside its co-venture partners on the Stabroek Block Hess and CNOOC, is progressing plans for the Gas to Energy Project in cooperation with the Government of Guyana. Start up is expected by the end of 2024. The pipeline would transport up to about 50 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas to the facilities.

TechnipFMC did not reveal the value of the contract, but said it is "significant" within the range of $75 million and $250 million.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, said, “The Gas to Energy Project is another example of how we are helping deliver the energy the world needs, and we are thrilled to be supporting another project in Guyana. We remain proud of our dedicated Guyanese employees and are committed to the continued development and expansion of local capabilities.”