Shearwater Lines Up Ghana’s First Deepwater OBN Survey

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey in Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN fields, operated by Tullow and its partners.

It will be the first deepwater OBN project offshore Ghana, following Shearwater’s recent deployment of the SW Tasman vessel and Pearl node OBN platform in Côte d’Ivoire and Angola. The two-month survey is scheduled to begin in the last quarter of 2025.

The SW Tasman and Pearl node platform have been continuously deployed offshore West Africa since late 2024, first executing the inaugural OBN survey offshore Côte d’Ivoire before mobilizing to consecutive surveys offshore Angola.

“These projects demonstrate Shearwater’s role in pioneering new technology in new regions, delivering operational excellence and industry-leading survey efficiency and data quality.

By delivering the first OBN project in Ghana and other surveys across this part of Africa, we are opening new geophysical frontiers – combining precision, innovation and commitment to responsible resource exploration,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater.

The Jubilee and TEN fields have been central to Tullow’s operations for nearly two decades.

This first OBN survey is expected to further enhance reservoir imaging, helping unlock deeper insights to inform field development and production strategies. It follows a streamer survey executed by Shearwater over the Jubilee and TEN fields in early 2025.

