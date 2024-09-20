Teledyne Valeport Hosts Customer Open Day

Teledyne Valeport hosted a Customer Open Day to mark its recent integration into Teledyne Marine. Held at Valeport's state-of-the-art premises in Totnes, SW UK, the event provided a unique opportunity for industry professionals and customers to explore the latest innovations and technologies from Teledyne Valeport.

The open day featured live demonstrations of cutting-edge marine technologies, including a showcase of the SeaBat T51 multibeam sonar system from Teledyne RESON, mounted on an Otter Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) provided by Maritime Robotics AS. The setup also included the Valeport SWiFT SVP, highlighting the seamless integration of solutions for hydrographic and oceanographic surveying.

Attendees were treated to a guided factory tour, providing an inside look at Valeport's manufacturing process and the precision engineering behind its respected marine instruments. The day also included technical talks, allowing customers to deepen their understanding of how Teledyne Valeport’s innovative equipment works together to provide comprehensive solutions for the marine industry.

Guy Frankland, Head of Marketing at Teledyne Valeport, said, “We are delighted to have welcomed our customers and industry colleagues to our Totnes facility to celebrate this exciting new chapter for Teledyne Valeport. The open day was not only a showcase of our latest solutions and expert insights, but also a valuable opportunity for knowledge sharing and collaboration. The live demos, factory tour, and technical talks offered hands-on insight into how Teledyne Valeport technology integrates seamlessly with the Teledyne Marine portfolio to deliver world-class solutions for hydrography and oceanography.”

Image courtesy Teledyne Valeport