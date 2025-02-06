Windward Unveils AI Solution for Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection

Windward has launched a Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution, an AI-powered solution designed to protect the world’s essential maritime infrastructure against growing threats.

Windward’s Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution addresses three primary threats to maritime infrastructure, deep-sea research operations, shallow-water sabotage, and attacks on offshore oil rigs and platforms.

The AI-powered solution monitors high-risk vessels to flag suspicious activities, be it a rogue state research vessel in the deep sea, or a shadow fleet vessel in shallow waters or in close proximity to oil rigs.

The platform accesses historical data, behavioral patterns, and predictive analytics with real-time monitoring alerts powered by the integrated Dataminr feed to enable users to proactively assess and mitigate threats.

The solution combines the Windward-mapped proprietary cable layer and integrated user data with its AI-based behavioral pattern detection to empower organizations ranging from government and intelligence agencies to telecommunication and energy companies to identify, monitor, and mitigate risks before they cause disruption.

It also supports post-investigations, providing evidence to insurers and law enforcement agencies.

The launch of the tool follows the recent suspected attacks on undersea cables globally, as well as the sabotage of oil pipelines that took place earlier, which demonstrated the vulnerability of global energy and data networks and the vital need to secure them.