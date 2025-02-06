Thursday, February 6, 2025
 
Windward Unveils AI Solution for Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection

© AI04 / Adobe Stock

Windward has launched a Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution, an AI-powered solution designed to protect the world’s essential maritime infrastructure against growing threats.

Windward’s Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution addresses three primary threats to maritime infrastructure, deep-sea research operations, shallow-water sabotage, and attacks on offshore oil rigs and platforms. 

The AI-powered solution monitors high-risk vessels to flag suspicious activities, be it a rogue state research vessel in the deep sea, or a shadow fleet vessel in shallow waters or in close proximity to oil rigs. 

The platform accesses historical data, behavioral patterns, and predictive analytics with real-time monitoring alerts powered by the integrated Dataminr feed to enable users to proactively assess and mitigate threats. 

The solution combines the Windward-mapped proprietary cable layer and integrated user data with its AI-based behavioral pattern detection to empower organizations ranging from government and intelligence agencies to telecommunication and energy companies to identify, monitor, and mitigate risks before they cause disruption. 

It also supports post-investigations, providing evidence to insurers and law enforcement agencies.

The launch of the tool follows the recent suspected attacks on undersea cables globally, as well as the sabotage of oil pipelines that took place earlier, which demonstrated the vulnerability of global energy and data networks and the vital need to secure them.

(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi Pre-Orders Subsea Systems to Accelerate Oil and Gas Developments

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has signed a letter of intent with OneSubsea for the delivery of Subsea Production…

Image courtesy Glosten

Shipbuilding RFP Issued to Build Hydrogen-Hybrid Research Vessel

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography issued a request for proposals (RFP) to select a shipyard for the final…

Superior SROV (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Lines Up Subsea Survey Work for Polish Offshore Wind Farms

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has secured a subsea survey contract on the Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind developments in…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Offshore Wind Site Characterization Job

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract on the U.K. continental shelf…

(Credit: Global OTEC)

UK Firm Finds Local Research Partner to Drive Adoption of OTEC in Brazil

UK-based company Global OTEC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazilian research institute COPPE/UFRJ…

(Credit: EMGS)

EMGS Lines Up New CSEM Survey Offshore India

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured a controlled-source electromagnetic…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
