Witherbys Sign Licensing Agreement to Release Official MCA, ILO eBooks on Witherby Connect

Witherby Publishing Group has announced a new licensing agreement with The Stationery Office (TSO), enabling the release of authorized digital editions of respected MCA and ILO maritime titles through Witherby Connect. This partnership further strengthens Witherbys’ position as the preferred digital content provider in the global maritime industry.

The suite includes two cornerstone statutory publications—the ‘Ship Captain’s Medical Guide, 24th Edition’ and the ‘Code of Safe Working Practices (COSWP) for Merchant Seafarers, 2025’. Both are required on board vessels to ensure the highest standards of health, safety and regulatory compliance at sea.

Previously available as unofficial reference versions within Witherby Connect, these titles are now being released as the official, authorized digital editions. Customers will now have access to the licensed and continuously updated eBook versions. This launch represents a major step forward in delivering critical maritime guidance through secure digital channels, improving onboard access and simplifying compliance.

Witherby Connect, Witherbys’ browser-based eReader platform, has been built to meet carriage inspection requirements, providing a streamlined solution for vessels to demonstrate regulatory compliance. Used on more than 40,000 vessels worldwide, it provides secure online and offline access to critical publications—including IMO, ICS, OCIMF, SIGTTO and INTERTANKO titles—and fully complies with IMO cyber security requirements.

TSO with its heritage of 200 years as publisher to the UK Government and Parliament, together with Witherby Publishing Group, continues to deliver trusted digital resources to the global maritime community.

