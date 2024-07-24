 
New Wave Media

July 24, 2024

Wreck of MV Noongah Identified

Source: CSIRO

Source: CSIRO

CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, has helped confirm the resting place of motor vessel (MV) Noongah, a 71-metre coastal freighter lost at sea in 1969 in one of the nation’s worst post-war maritime disasters.

MV Noongah was travelling between Newcastle and Townsville carrying steel when it encountered a storm and sank in heavy seas on 25 August 1969.

The loss of MV Noongah led to one of the largest searches for survivors in Australian maritime history, involving navy and merchant vessels, aircraft, helicopters and shore-based searches of beaches along the coast.

Tragically, 21 of the 26 crew on board lost their lives in the incident. Only one body was ever recovered and the wreck of MV Noongah had never been found.

The location of the wreck has now been confirmed through a collaborative project between CSIRO, Heritage NSW and The Sydney Project. 

Several members of the public also contributed to the project, including by pinpointing and reporting the location of the suspected shipwreck off the NSW coast.

CSIRO research vessel Investigator completed an investigation of the unidentified shipwreck in June 2024, collecting high resolution bathymetry (seafloor mapping data) and video footage of the wreck.

CSIRO Voyage Manager, Margot Hind, said the investigation showed the wreck is sitting upright on the seafloor and is largely intact.

The bathymetry data shows the wreck is sitting at a depth of 170 meters and is approximately 71 meters long, with the vessel dimensions, profile and configuration matching MV Noongah.

CSIRO’s Matt Kimber said: “This tragedy is still very much in the memory of many in the community, and we offer our condolences to families and descendants of the crew who were lost. Our thoughts are also with the surviving crew members from MV Noongah, and we hope that knowing the resting place of the vessel brings some closure for all.”

                                                                                                 (Image courtesy of Australian National Maritime Museum)

Related News

(Credit: Sulmara)

Sulmara Gets NZTC Funding Push for More Green USV Tech

Subsea specialist Sulmara has secured funding from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) to develop an over-the-horizon (OTH)…

© ScubaDiver / Adobe Stock

GFCR Greenlights $25M to Scale Up Coral Reef Resilience Efforts

Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) has announced over $25 million in grant funding to boost resilience efforts across coral…

Photo courtesy Prysmian

Record-Breaking Submarine Cable Installation at 2150m

Prysmian completed the sea trial tests for ultra-deep installation of a 500 kV HVDC MI1 cable at 2,150 m water depth. This…

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

SLB OneSubsea Gets TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Deepwater Job Off Angola

SLB, through its OneSubsea joint venture, has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to provide subsea production system,…

Image courtesy GUH

Inverness Schoolchildren Take the Top Prize @ GUH STEM Challenge

Secondary school pupils from across the United Kingdom were in Aberdeen recently for the culmination of an annual nationwide…

From 1967 to 1969, archaeologists excavated the Kyrenia shipwreck, which had been discovered off the north coast of Cyprus in 1965. (Photo: Kyrenia Ship Excavations)

Study Sheds New Light on Ancient Shipwreck off Cyprus

When scientists in the 1960s excavated the wreck of an ancient Greek merchant ship off the northern coast of Cyprus, what…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news