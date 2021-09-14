Tuesday, September 14, 2021
 
SGS Acquires SRN Group Diving & ROV Underwater Services (Belgium)

(Photo: Subsea Global Solutions)

(Photo: Subsea Global Solutions)

Commercial diving company Subsea Global Solutions (SGS) announced it has acquired SRN Group Diving & ROV Underwater Services (Belgium), an underwater services and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) hull cleaning firm based in Belgium.

With this acquisition, SGS expands its global footprint to Europe, acquires industry leading ROV hull cleaning technology and increases the number of its home ports worldwide to 14.

Paul Peters, CEO of SGS, said, “This is a much awaited, critical milestone for SGS. We are absolutely delighted to expand our global footprint to North Europe, a strategic commercial and cruise shipping hub where most of our ship owner clients visit regularly. In addition to adding a key location to our network, we are excited to add a new ROV technology to our existing suite of environmentally friendly propeller and hull maintenance services. This acquisition will allow SGS to immediately deliver the much sought after environmentally friendly, ROV based hull cleaning services in the highly regulated ports like Rotterdam, Amsterdam as well as Portland, U.K.”

Manuella Maes and Pierre Klein, co-founders of SRN Group, have said, “We are proud of what we have built with SRN in North Europe and West Africa (i.e., Tema, Lome, Takoradi, Abidjan etc.), having delivered a consistent and reliable service to our clients since our inception. Our Hull Cleaning ROV (CROV) technology has earned a well-deserved reputation in our key regions, and we look forward to seeing this technology being applied globally. It was time to join forces with a larger and more diverse underwater service provider like SGS in order to add further scale and depth to our operations and continue to innovate at a faster pace.”

