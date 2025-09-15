Monday, September 15, 2025
 
RTS Acquires Scottish ROV Robotics and Tooling Specialist

(Credit: RTS)

International provider of electronic engineering solutions for the subsea industry Rental Technology & Services (RTS) has acquired J1W, an Aberdeen-based specialist in remotely operated vehicle (ROV) robotics and tooling.

This strategic move is part of RTS’s ongoing expansion plans and further strengthens the company’s position as a provider of subsea equipment and services.

With the acquisition, RTS continues to invest in innovation and the development of a new tooling workshops with a significant increase in its fleet of subsea rental tools and robotic arms.

As part of the integration, J1W will formally relocate to the new RTS’ facilities in Aberdeen, where they will continue to serve clients with the same commitment to quality and innovation.

“J1W is excited to be joining RTS and moving forward together as one team. RTS is a well-established company that shares our commitment to delivering a personal service, making this partnership a natural fit,” said Graham Walker, co-founder of J1W.

