Acteon's MENCK to Provide Piling Hammers for Boskalis' Offshore Wind Assignment in Taiwan

Acteon's pile-driving operating company, MENCK, has won a contract to support the Dutch offshore contractor Boskalis with the foundation piling activities on the Taiwanese Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm (CFXD OWF) project.

The project involves the piling of 186 pin piles for the 62 three-legged jacket foundations being installed over two campaigns in 2021 and 2022 in water depths of up to 40 meters.

LJ Pan, Taiwan country manager at Acteon said: "Providing services on this project is a significant achievement within the Taiwanese region where we are continuously increasing our presence through equipment development, strategic partnerships and deployment of localized personnel.

"Our track-record is growing and is enhanced by Acteon’s partnership with DWTEK in Taiwan. DWTEK will assist us with local suppliers, importation/customs and personnel work permits, and Visas.”



MENCK will be providing a piling hammer spread including two 1200 KJ hammers with associated powerpacks and winches.