 
New Wave Media

January 25, 2021

Acteon's MENCK to Provide Piling Hammers for Boskalis' Offshore Wind Assignment in Taiwan

Credit: Acteon

Credit: Acteon

Acteon's pile-driving operating company, MENCK, has won a contract to support the Dutch offshore contractor Boskalis with the foundation piling activities on the Taiwanese Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm (CFXD OWF) project. 

The project involves the piling of 186 pin piles for the 62 three-legged jacket foundations being installed over two campaigns in 2021 and 2022 in water depths of up to 40 meters.

LJ Pan, Taiwan country manager at Acteon said: "Providing services on this project is a significant achievement within the Taiwanese region where we are continuously increasing our presence through equipment development, strategic partnerships and deployment of localized personnel. 

"Our track-record is growing and is enhanced by Acteon’s partnership with DWTEK in Taiwan. DWTEK will assist us with local suppliers, importation/customs and personnel work permits, and Visas.”

MENCK will be providing a piling hammer spread including two 1200 KJ hammers with associated powerpacks and winches.

Related News

Credit: Trelleborg

Trelleborg's Cable Protection for Chinese Offshore Wind Farm

Swedish firm Trelleborg will provide cable protection for Jiangsu Qidong offshore wind project in China, under a contract…

Three world-class autonomous uncrewed minesweeping systems, to dispose of sea mines while reducing the risk to life of Royal Navy personnel will be delivered under an agreement between industry and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), a trading entity and joint-defense organization within the UK Ministry of Defence - Credit: DE&S

UK: Royal Navy to Get Uncrewed Minesweeping System

Uncrewed minesweeping systems, designed by Atlas Elektronik, will detect and destroy sea mines on naval operations for the UK Royal Navy…

(Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Resumes Plan to Split in Two

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc said on Thursday it resumed its plan to split itself into two, after delaying…

Siemens testing its subsea power distribution system. Photo from Siemens.

Putting Power on the Seabed: Edging towards a Subsea Powerhouse

Ten years ago, a future where subsea fields and their power-hungry process equipment could be fully electrified, enabling…

Kovalenko I - AdobeStock

Elbit Systems to Buy Sparton for $380 Million

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to buy maritime defense contractor…

The test rig uses a large hydraulic cylinder to simulate the motion from incoming waves. This allows thorough testing of the Power Take Off (PTO) system on dry land. The PTO is the part of FPPs technology that transform wave motions into electricity.

Danish Firm Working on 'World's largest' Wave Power Test Facility

Denmark-based clean-tech company Floating Power Plant (FPP) said Friday it was building what it said was "the biggest wave…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Werum Software & Systems AG

Werum Software & Systems AG (Lueneburg, Germany) is a leading supplier of IT solutions for marine research. DSHIP is a data management system for research vessels. It acquires processes, visualizes, distributes and archives scientific data provided by onboard instrumentation or remotely operated vehicles.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news