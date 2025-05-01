 
New Wave Media

May 1, 2025

Belgian Energy Island in North Sea Starts Taking Shape (Video)

  • (Credit: Elia)
  • (Credit: Elia)
  • (Credit: Elia)
  • (Credit: Elia) (Credit: Elia)
  • (Credit: Elia) (Credit: Elia)
  • (Credit: Elia) (Credit: Elia)

TM Edison, a consortium of Belgian marine construction companies DEME and Jan De Nul, has installed the first two of a total 23 caissons in the Belgian North Sea, marking the start of construction for the Princess Elisabeth Island, the ‘world’s first’ artificial energy island.

Caissons are concrete building blocks that form the outline of the future island. In a later phase, the interior will be filled with sand to build high-voltage infrastructure that will connect new offshore wind farms.

TM Edison is carrying out the work on behalf of grid operator Elia Transmission Belgium (Elia). In the coming decades, the energy island will become an essential part of Belgium’s electricity supply.

The transport and installation of the caissons at sea is a technically complex operation that began on April 21, 2025. Each caisson weighs approximately 22,000 tons and measures 58 meters in length, 28 meters in width, and between 23 and 32 meters in height, depending on the presence of a storm wall.

For the transport from the port of Vlissingen - where they are built - four powerful tugboats are used to tow each caisson via the Western Scheldt and the North Sea to the island site, covering a distance of approximately 53 nautical miles or 98 kilometers.

The complete installation cycle - from departure from the port to placement and fixation at the final destination - takes about 24 hours.


Once at its destination, the caisson is connected to pre-installed anchors and positioned above the foundation zone. The caisson is then filled with water, allowing it to descend to the seabed in a controlled and stable manner.

This is followed by the next construction phase which involves placing rock armor around the submerged caisson to protect it against potential summer storms, filling the caisson with sand, and preparing for the installation of the next caisson.

Finally, the opening between the caissons is sealed to prevent sand from escaping later when the interior surface is filled.

The Princess Elisabeth Island will be a crucial link in connecting future offshore wind farms in the Belgian North Sea. It is both technologically and economically the most efficient way to significantly expand Belgium’s offshore electricity production and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

The project is therefore of major strategic importance and will be a key factor in Belgium’s electricity supply over the coming decades. In the longer term, the project also offers opportunities to integrate Belgium into a unified European electricity grid at sea. The Princess Elisabeth Island is one of the flagship projects of the Federal Development Plan for the Belgian high-voltage network, which was approved by the federal government in 2023.

The construction of the island and the implementation of the already signed alternating current (HVAC) contracts are continuing without interruption. Two of the three future offshore wind farms - or 60% of the new Princess Elisabeth Wind Zone – will thus be completed.

Due to the price increase for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) infrastructure, the decision on the final contracts for the Princess Elisabeth Island has been delayed.

Elia is carrying out the project within a legal framework but remains attentive to growing concerns over the rising costs of HVDC technology, the TSO said.

This delay is not without consequences but provides extra time to evaluate the current design against alternative concepts in a changing market context. Elia and the relevant federal authorities have been discussing this matter for some time, with the aim of supporting a well-founded political decision when it is made.

Related News

(Credit: LLOG)

EnerMech Gets LLOG’s Gulf of America Pre-Commissioning Job

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a contract from oil company LLOG for pre-commissioning services at the…

The four-kilometer airlift riser system installed upon the Hidden Gem is constructed from multiple sections of piping which must be sequentially lowered to the seafloor. Image courtesy of TMC

Trump Order Fast Tracks Subsea Mining

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting the deep-sea mining industry, marking his latest attempt to boost U.S.

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Cuts More Jobs, Shifts Focus to Different Business Segments

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro it would cut more jobs and shift focus to different business segments after confirming…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Cuts Jobs and Scales Back US Operations

Dutch geodata firm Fugro on Tuesday said it started reducing its U.S. workforce and scaling back operations there after warning…

Fugro and Spoor have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a new bird-monitoring solution for offshore renewable energy projects. Credit: Fugro and Spoor

Fugro and Spoor Create AI Bird-Monitoring Solution for Offshore Wind Farms

Fugro and Spoor, a software company that helps renewable energy projects reduce their environmental impact, have signed a…

Aker Solutions' floating wind foundation designs (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Introduces Three Floating Wind Foundation Designs

Aker Solutions has unveiled three floating wind foundation designs – the YFloat, CONFloat-Omega, and CONFloat-7C – engineered…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news