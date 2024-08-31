Sunday, September 1, 2024
 
New Wave Media

August 31, 2024

BOEM Announces New Rules for Protection of Shipwrecks

© The Ocean Agency / Adobe Stock

© The Ocean Agency / Adobe Stock

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has finalized new regulations to better protect shipwrecks and other cultural resources on the seabed from potential harm due to offshore oil and gas activities.

The final rule requires lessees and operators to submit an archaeological report with any exploration or development plan they submit to BOEM for proposed activities on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf (OCS). The report must detail procedures for reporting the discovery of possible archaeological resources and how operations will avoid or minimize harm if archaeological resources are present.

The report will be required with any plan that proposes to disturb the seabed, rather than only where the BOEM regional director has reason to believe archaeological resources may be present.

The rule defines the survey standards that lessees and operators must follow to support the conclusions in the report and requires that a qualified marine archaeologist collect and analyze survey data.

It provides a one-year phase-in period for existing leaseholders; all new lessees will be required to apply the requirements of the final rule from the effective date, October 3, 2024.

Related News

Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) prepares to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit before performing a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. (Photo: Victoria Mejicanos / U.S. Navy)

Australia Conducts First Maintenance of US Nuclear Submarine

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine will undergo maintenance in Australia for the first time on Friday, a key step by AUKUS…

WellSentinel™ Coral System on deck (Courtesy of Sentinel Subsea)

Passive Monitoring Systems Deployed for Australian Projects

Sentinel Subsea has deployed monitoring systems in Australia to support the decommissioning of subsea assets for a major…

Source: OneSubsea

New Project Marks Tipping Point for Subsea Electrification

OneSubsea™, an SLB joint venture, recently announced a contract award for its all-electric subsea production system, and John Macleod…

Image courtesy Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia Expands in Iceland

Marine technology company Teledyne Gavia announced it has expanded its engineering and production facilities in Kopavogur…

Figure 1. Sawyer Granados, a fourth grader in San Diego, California, hauls in his STEM Lander after a successful dive to 15-ft in Mission Bay. His STEM Lander has yet to dive the blue Pacific Ocean. The pre-publication boat trip was scrubbed by high surf. Something to learn there, too. (Photo: Kevin Hardy)

Inspiring Future Ocean Explorers with Landers

The STEM Lander is a small free vehicle intended to introduce curious students to marine technology and ocean exploration.

Image courtesy Cellula Robotics

Mills Joins Cellula Robotics as CCO

Cellula Robotics appointed Richard Mills as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mills has more than 16 years in the autonomous…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USM and NOAA Utilize SeaTrac USV for Offshore Data Collection
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Marine Coating and Shipyard Support Specialist

● Houston, TX, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news