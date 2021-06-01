 
New Wave Media

June 1, 2021

Aquaculture: Norwegian Researchers Work on 'Revolutionizing' Fish Farming

Future aquaculture operations: projects such as Artifex, Exposed and CageReporter are providing the groundwork for a revolution in fish farming. Operations could be carried out autonomously using ROVs, unmanned surface vessels and drones controlled from shore. The ROV could be used inside or outside the net in future, but has only been tested inside the cage so far. (Illustration courtesy of SINTEF Ocean AS.)

Future aquaculture operations: projects such as Artifex, Exposed and CageReporter are providing the groundwork for a revolution in fish farming. Operations could be carried out autonomously using ROVs, unmanned surface vessels and drones controlled from shore. The ROV could be used inside or outside the net in future, but has only been tested inside the cage so far. (Illustration courtesy of SINTEF Ocean AS.)

Norwegian researchers are working on projects that are providing the groundwork for a revolution in aquaculture. As a small part of this revolution, Nortek’s DVL is helping to bring autonomous navigation to ROVs used in Norwegian fish farms.

Fish farming is a multi-million-dollar business that depends on careful maintenance of the giant cage nets to prevent stock from escaping through gaps and to reduce biofouling on the nets that can affect fish health.

Detailed inspections, which are crucial to this process, used to rely on sending divers down to check the nets. But that’s a cumbersome and time-consuming process, not least because there is a lot of netting to check – a fish farm cage is typically around 50 m across and 30 m deep.

Today, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) equipped with a camera and sensors do a lot of the inspection work. But these must be steered via a tether from the surface by a skilled pilot, whose attention is split between navigating the vehicle accurately around the edge of the cage – with control over little more than depth and heading – and doing the inspection itself.  

If the operator could spend more time on the inspection, rather than navigation, the job could be done more quickly and efficiently. So, scientists from Norwegian research institute SINTEF hit on the idea of simplifying the task by developing a prototype inspection ROV with a high degree of autonomous navigational capability.

“If you can make the ROV ‘fly’ along the net autonomously, then the pilot can concentrate more on inspecting the quality of the net and deploying analytical equipment that is more complex to operate,” says Walter Caharija, a research scientist at SINTEF Ocean.

He led the project, known as Artifex (RCN project no. 256241), which built on the pioneering work of former SINTEF researcher Per Rundtop.
The team was able to carry out research in a fully operational commercial fish farm, known as the SINTEF ACE full-scale laboratory, which is located off Trondheim, the Norwegian city where the institute is based. Trondheim is a major center for the fish-farming industry.

The Nortek DVL1000 (bottom right) installed on the Artifex net inspection ROV. (Photo cour-tesy of SINTEF Ocean AS.)

Autonomous navigation possible with DVL able to detect even aquaculture cage nets

So how do you to get the vehicle to track the contours of the net from a fixed distance as it travels around the inside of the cage? This requires more than just knowing where the ROV is in the water. The vehicle also needs to know exactly where it is in relation to the net, which is constantly moving. That requires technology that can detect the net and accurately gauge the ROV’s distance from it, as well as calculating the vehicle’s speed along the net.    

The team that carried out the early work thought using a Doppler velocity log (DVL), horizontally mounted on the frame of the ROV, could be the solution. But they weren’t sure whether a DVL would be capable of “locking on” consistently to a surface as ill-defined as a fish net.

DVLs measure velocity relative to a boundary – such as the bottom – by analyzing echoes bounced back from a hard surface. They are also able to measure distance from other types of surfaces accurately using a similar technique. However, these other types of surfaces tend to be a more clearly defined barrier, such as the seabed, rather than a mesh net.  

The researchers got in touch with Nortek to see what was possible. Nortek said it was confi-dent that its DVL1000 instrument would be able to “see” the net as it moved along the cir-cumference of the cage – and that indeed turned out to be the case.  

The DVL is part of a package of navigational aids, which Walter Caharija describes as a “sensor fusion”. Ultra-short baseline acoustic positioning (USBL), compass readings, a laser system and the on-board camera all contribute location data. But, in terms of maintaining distance from the cage net, it is the DVL that does the work.        

Caharija says the Nortek DVL has done the job well. The team used laser measurements to verify those from the DVL and they confirmed its accuracy.

The Nortek DVL mounted on the Artifex ROV during trials. The DVL transducer windows are visible bottom left, facing the net. (Photo courtesy of SINTEF Ocean AS.)


Testing an aquaculture ROV in deeper, rougher waters

Artifex and its successor projects are part of a drive with much wider ambitions. They could pave the way for completely unmanned fish farms, with monitoring and repair controlled remotely by personnel based on land, and repairs carried out by ROVs, rather than divers, as is the case now.  
The Artifex team also aims to fit the ROV with a robotic arm to carry out net repairs, while the project partners are developing an unmanned surface vessel (USV) to which an ROV could be tethered, along with a drone to assist inspections.

Moving fish farms further offshore is a growing trend as farmers seek to meet growing global demand for fish. So the next step for the researchers is to move away from the rela-tive calm of near-shore fish farms to test the ROV in deeper, rougher waters.

The SINTEF team are doing this as part of the Exposed project (RCN CRI, project no. 237790/O30), a joint venture between academic researchers, aquaculture companies and technology firms to develop new, low-cost techniques for many aspects of fish farming in more exposed locations.

In calmer waters close to shore, a vessel can be attached to the net, making interaction with the ROV to which it is tethered relatively straightforward. However, in more exposed locations with rougher seas, it may not be safe to attach the vessel to the net, making the process of keeping it on station above the ROV a lot more complicated.

"In those conditions, tasks such as the launch and recovery of the ROV can be as big a challenge as actually operating it underwater," says Herman Biørn Amundesen.

In practice, these added complications mean ROV missions in exposed fish farms are more vulnerable to being cut short by a closing weather window. This, in turn, makes any extra time that can be devoted to net inspection an even more precious commodity, accentuating the benefit of autonomous navigation using the DVL. Time is money for aquaculture companies – the more you can get done in a shorter time, the lower the cost. 

SINTEF is also working on a related project, CageReporter (RCN project no. 296476). Its main objective is to develop sensor systems for high-quality data acquisition from within fish-farming cages using autonomous and non-tethered vehicles, and the transmission of the data acquired to land.

The ROV is currently controlled from a vessel on the fish farm. A control room on land in wireless communication with an autonomous ROV is envisaged for the future. (Photo cour-tesy of SINTEF Ocean AS.)

Related News

Greensea hired Greg Horton as Senior Robotics Engineer to lead engineering associated with SafeC2, Greensea’s long-range command and control capability. Photo courtesy Greensea

Horton Joins Greensea

Greensea hired Greg Horton as Senior Robotics Engineer to lead engineering associated with SafeC2, Greensea’s long-range…

Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy to Deliver HVDC Converter Stations for 1.4GW Wind Farm in UK

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has signed a contract…

The fiber optic fishing reel system with a live-telemetry fiber optic imaging payload prepared for deployment in deep water over Atlantis Canyon in July 2020. Photo courtesy of Brennan Phillips.

Innovation @ URI: The smallest deep-sea system that can provide a livestream video feed

The answers to many of life's mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy.

Hydromea Debuts Wireless Compact Underwater Drone Providing Live HD Video. Image: Hydromea

VIDEO: Hydromea 'Cuts the Cord' with New Compact Underwater Drone with Live HD Video Feed

As technology development continues at pace in the subsea space, a young innovative group out of Switzerland—Hydromea—unveiled…

Hermann Rosen, President of the ROSEN Group (on the left in the photo), at the handover of the funding decision by Norbert Brackmann, Coordinator of the German Government for the Maritime Industry (on the top right), to representatives of the nine participants of the CIAM project during an online event. Image: ROSEN Group

German Government Funds Autonomous Subsea Robotics System Development Project

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is providing 12 million Euros as part of the Maritime Research…

The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Mads Hjelmeland is passionate about subsea processing. It’s a subject close to his heart in his role as managing director…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SMC Ship Motion Control

SMC is a producer of IMU (motion sensors) for use in the hydrographic survey, dredging and subsea markets. SMC also is a customized System Integrator and producer of marine software. SMC offers cost efficient, high performance, high quality solutions to the marine sector.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Port Steward

● Richmond, CA, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Lagging Handyman

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Pipefitter

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news