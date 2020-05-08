 
Arctic Rays Launches High-torque Pan & Tilt

Arctic Rays, LLC has released a high torque version of its miniature Hammerhead pan and tilt for use on multiple platforms, including ROVs, HOVs, ASVs, landers and fixed platforms. In addition, the standard 316 SS unit can be supplied in 6061 Aluminum for weight critical applications. The original Hammerhead and the new Hammerhead XT are both available as single axis rotators.

The new Hammerhead XT provides a rated torque of 13.6 N-m (10 ft-lbs) in a compact envelope measuring only 6.59” (167mm) tall x 5.02” (128mm) wide x 2.5” (64mm) deep.  Hammerhead XT features absolute position feedback and unlimited rotation in both axes at speeds up to 6.3 rpm (38 degrees/sec) with user-settable soft-stops and turns counter for precise control. It is made of 316 Stainless Steel or 6061 Aluminum and available in a 1,000-meter rated air-filled version, or a 6,000-meter oil-filled version.  In-air weight for the dry versions are 2.8kg (6.2 lbs) and 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs) respectively.

Electrically, Hammerhead can accept an input voltage of 10 to 40 VDC and draws 120mA per axis un-loaded, and 750mA per axis at the rated load.  A torque limiter protects against internal damage. Multi-drop RS232 control with soft-addressing allows up to 250 units on a single serial port.

