Argeo inks $1m Deal Statens Vegvesen for AUV Work

Argeo confirmed an agreement comprising of AUV work for Statens Vegvesen (Norwegian Public Roads Administration) on the Bjørnafjorden E36 crossing has been agreed. The contract value is nearly $1m and commenced in March 2022 for 2-3 weeks.

The Bjørnafjorden crossing is the world’s longest floating bridge project. Argeo will contribute by imaging and modelling the sub-surface anchoring areas selected for the floating bridge. For this Argeo will use one of its SeaRaptor 6000 AUV’s for data acquisition in combination with the company’s data processing and modelling software.