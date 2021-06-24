Ashtead Technology, Hydromea in Subsea Wireless Tech Deal

Subsea equipment provider Ashtead Technology has entered into rental partnership with Switzerland-based Hydromea, a subsea wireless access provider.

Under the deal, Ashtead Technology will promote and use Hydromea’s LUMA high-speed through-water wireless optical modems as an integral part of its AMS+ and DMS (Autonomous & Deflection Monitoring Systems) for the global subsea construction market.

The Swiss-based autonomous underwater robotics company will benefit from Ashtead Technology’s sales and distribution network including facilities in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Halifax, Houston and Singapore.

"Hydromea is pioneering scalable wireless subsea access with its high-speed underwater communication devices under the LUMA brand. The LUMA products are the smallest, lightest, lowest power consuming optical modems that provide high-speed and high-bandwidth wireless communication at depths of up to 6,000 meters with remarkably low latency," Ashtead said.

David Mair, Ashtead Technology’s Business Development Director, said: "Adding Hydromea’s wireless optical modems to our existing capabilities means we can now offer a more efficient monitoring package during offshore construction projects, allowing our customers to further reduce project complexity, driving down overall project costs.”

Ross McLeod, Ashtead Technology’s Technical Director, added: “We have been using LUMA modems on construction projects over the past 2 years and we were very pleased with the functionality and ease of integration of the devices into our existing systems. All our clients who had a chance to work with our monitoring systems equipped with LUMA, were duly impressed with its capabilities.

“The LUMA modems contribute to improved accuracy and speed, which is of tremendous value during complex construction projects. We will now roll out the LUMA technology into our global construction and O&M projects and it will become one of the key differentiators in our subsea monitoring and positioning systems.”