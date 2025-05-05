 
Van Oord Starts Construction Works at RWE’s German Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Van Oord)

Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord has started scour protection works at RWE Nordseecluster offshore wind farm, kicking off the offshore construction for the first phase of the 1.6GW project.

The scour protection provides full protection for the monopiles that will be installed later this year.

The works are being executed by Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes, which is equipped with a dynamic positioning system, a flexible fallpipe, and in-house developed ROV technology.

“This allows us to install the scour protection with high precision and efficiency, even at greater water depths,” Van Oord said.

In a later phase, Van Oord plans to deploy its brand-new offshore installation vessel Boreas to carry out the foundation installation.

Built by RWE, the Nordseecluster offshore wind project will consist of Nordseecluster A with 660MW, with commissioning expected in 2027, and Nordseecluster B with additional 900MW to follow in 2029.

The 44 wind turbines for Nordseecluster A will be erected in 2026 and fully connected to the grid at the start of 2027, while Nordseecluster B will contribute additional 60 wind turbines.

Vestas will supply its V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines for the project.

Once fully operational, the Nordseecluster will generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of around 1.6 million households.

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
