Ashtead Technology to Sell NORBIT Subsea Products in Middle East

UK-based subsea rental equipment and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has signed a multi-year reseller agreement with Norway-based NORBIT Subsea, a provider of tailored and innovative technology solutions to the global maritime sector.

Ashtead Technology will serve as the exclusive reseller of NORBIT Subsea products throughout the Middle East region.

NORBIT Subsea designs and develops high-resolution wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications, and advanced subsea leakage detection.

Their solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing with products that provide wide coverage monitoring combined with high sensitivity and accuracy.

David Mair, Ashtead Technology’s Business Development Director, said: “We are delighted to partner with NORBIT Subsea for the exclusive sale of their multibeam sonar survey systems across the Middle East. These systems are industry-renowned for their exceptional performance, innovation and reliability and are in high demand with our customers.

"The Middle East is a key growth market for Ashtead Technology and we are excited to be able to broaden our product and service offering in the region and accelerate our international growth strategy.”

John Fraser, Director of NORBIT UK, said: “This exclusive agreement reinforces our commitment to the Middle East region and our plans for growth. We know Ashtead Technology very well and are delighted to be working together to continue building momentum for our products in the region.”

Ashtead Technology has also invested in NORBIT Subsea’s ultra-compact wideband multibeam sonars which offer high-resolution bathymetry over a wide swath. These products are now available to rent throughout the company’s nine international technology and service hubs.