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June 26, 2026

NOAA Atlantic Scientific Review Group Opens Nominations

© Carmen K. Sisson - stock.adobe.com

© Carmen K. Sisson - stock.adobe.com

The National Marine Fisheries Services published in the Federal Register a notice and invitations for nominations for a regional scientific review groups to advise the Secretary of Commerce through the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) on marine mammal science issues as required by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. 

The Atlantic Scientific Review Group (SRG) advises on marine mammals that occur in waters off the Atlantic coast, Gulf of Mexico, and U.S. Territories in the Caribbean, including: 

  1. Population estimates and the population status and trends of marine mammal stocks; 
  2. Uncertainties and research needed regarding stock separation, abundance, or trends, and factors affecting the distribution, size, or productivity of the stock; 
  3. Uncertainties and research needed regarding the species, number, ages, gender, and reproductive status of marine mammals; 
  4. Research needed to identify modifications in fishing gear and practices likely to reduce the incidental mortality and serious injury of marine mammals in commercial fishing operations; 
  5. The actual, expected, or potential impacts of habitat destruction, including marine pollution and natural environmental change, on specific marine mammal species or stocks, and for strategic stocks, appropriate conservation or management measures to alleviate any such impacts; and 
  6. Any other issue which the Secretary or the groups consider appropriate. 

Per the Federal Register notice, SRG members collectively serve as independent advisors to NMFS and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and provide their expert review and recommendations through participation in the SRG. Members attend annual meetings and undertake activities as independent persons providing expertise in their subject areas. Members are not appointed as representatives of professional organizations or particular stakeholder groups, including government entities, and are not permitted to represent or advocate for those organizations, groups, or entities during SRG meetings, discussions, and deliberations. 

SRG membership is voluntary, and, except for reimbursable travel and related expenses, service is without pay. The term of service for SRG members is 3 years, and members may serve up to three consecutive terms if reappointed. 

Submitting a Nomination
Nominations for new members should be sent to Dr. Zachary Schakner in the NMFS Office of Science & Technology ([email protected]) and must be received by July 6, 2026. Nominations should be accompanied by the individual's curriculum vitae and detailed information regarding how the recommended person meets the minimum selection criteria for SRG members (see below). Nominations should also include the nominee's name, address, telephone number, and email address. Self-nominations are acceptable. 

Selection Criteria
When reviewing nominations, NMFS, in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will consider the following six criteria: 

  1. Ability to make time available for the purposes of the SRG; 
  2. Knowledge of the species (or closely related species) of marine mammals in the SRG's region; 
  3. Scientific or technical achievement in a relevant discipline, particularly the areas of expertise identified above, and the ability to serve as an expert peer reviewer for the topic; 
  4. Demonstrated experience working effectively on teams; 
  5. Expertise relevant to current and expected needs of the SRG, in particular, expertise required to provide adequate review and knowledgeable feedback on current or developing stock assessment issues, techniques, etc. In practice, this means that each member should have expertise in more than one topic as the species and scientific issues discussed in SRG meetings are diverse; and  
  6. No conflict of interest with respect to their duties as a member of the SRG. 

Next Steps
Following review, nominees who are identified by NMFS as potential new members must be vetted and cleared in accordance with Department of Commerce policy. NMFS will contact these individuals and ask them to provide written confirmation that they are not registered Federal lobbyists or registered foreign agents, and to complete a confidential financial disclosure form. All nominees will be notified of a selection decision in advance of the 2027 SRG meetings. 

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