 
New Wave Media

May 27, 2021

Atlantic Shores Keeps Fugro Busy Offshore New Jersey

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro has won a contract renewal with the U.S. offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

The contract is for the provision of real-time wind and metocean measurements off the coast of New Jersey in the U.S. over the next 2 years.

"The award is the latest in a set of three contract renewals between Fugro and Atlantic Shores based on a successful 2020 work season. Along with metocean services, Fugro’s geophysical and geotechnical contracts have also previously been renewed, all three to support the safe design, permitting and construction of future wind farm facilities within the 740 km2 lease area," Fugro said earlier this week.

For the metocean contract, Fugro is using two SEAWATCH Wind Lidar Buoys. 

"These systems provide cost-effective and reliable collection of wind, wave, current and meteorological data to optimize wind turbine design, installation, and operations and maintenance," Fugro said.

The geophysical and geotechnical contracts started earlier this spring and are focused on the continued characterization of the lease area, export cable routes, and inter-array cable modules.

The fieldwork will run until mid-July and is being performed from five vessels, including two third-party vessels local to New Jersey, equipped with advanced data acquisition and analysis capabilities for near-real-time data processing and consulting.

With the potential to deliver more than 3 GW of wind power from late 2027, Atlantic Shores plans to play an important role in New Jersey’s goal to reach 50 % renewable power by 2030. 

Related News

The fiber optic fishing reel system with a live-telemetry fiber optic imaging payload prepared for deployment in deep water over Atlantis Canyon in July 2020. Photo courtesy of Brennan Phillips.

Innovation @ URI: The smallest deep-sea system that can provide a livestream video feed

The answers to many of life's mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy.

Jon Landes, President, Subsea, TechnipFMC. Photo courtesy TechnipFMC

Tackling the Energy Transition, the TechnipFMC Way

Jon Landes comes with 25 years’ experience in the energy industry. As President, Subsea, Landes has global responsibility…

Credit: Subsea Micropiling

Irish Gov't Grants Funding for Micropiling Tech for Offshore Wind Applications

Irish companies Mincon Group plc and Subsea Micropiles along with research centers at the University of Limerick and University…

Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

Swedish wave energy development company Eco Wave Power said Wednesday it was nearly done with the wall reinforcement works…

Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Petrobras' Campos Basin Fields

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has won a subsea oilfield equipment contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras…

© Kruwt/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: Orsted Earnings, Shares Dented by Lower Wind Speeds, Cable Problems

Lower wind speeds and cable problems hit first-quarter earnings at Denmark's Orsted , sending shares in the world's biggest…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sonardyne International Ltd.

Four decades after the company was founded, Sonardyne has remained true to its roots as a subsea pioneer. Innovation and performance have maintained Sonardyne’s reputation for technical leadership and today it has an unrivalled portfolio of acoustic and non-acoustic…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Superintendent

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Fire Preventer

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

General Utility Worker

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news