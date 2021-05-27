Atlantic Shores Keeps Fugro Busy Offshore New Jersey

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro has won a contract renewal with the U.S. offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

The contract is for the provision of real-time wind and metocean measurements off the coast of New Jersey in the U.S. over the next 2 years.

"The award is the latest in a set of three contract renewals between Fugro and Atlantic Shores based on a successful 2020 work season. Along with metocean services, Fugro’s geophysical and geotechnical contracts have also previously been renewed, all three to support the safe design, permitting and construction of future wind farm facilities within the 740 km2 lease area," Fugro said earlier this week.

For the metocean contract, Fugro is using two SEAWATCH Wind Lidar Buoys.

"These systems provide cost-effective and reliable collection of wind, wave, current and meteorological data to optimize wind turbine design, installation, and operations and maintenance," Fugro said.

The geophysical and geotechnical contracts started earlier this spring and are focused on the continued characterization of the lease area, export cable routes, and inter-array cable modules.

The fieldwork will run until mid-July and is being performed from five vessels, including two third-party vessels local to New Jersey, equipped with advanced data acquisition and analysis capabilities for near-real-time data processing and consulting.

With the potential to deliver more than 3 GW of wind power from late 2027, Atlantic Shores plans to play an important role in New Jersey’s goal to reach 50 % renewable power by 2030.