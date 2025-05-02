Australian Border Force: Ten Illegal Fishers Found Guilty

Ten Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in separate cases at Darwin Local Court on April 29 and 30, 2025.

The first case arose from an incident on April 3, 2025, when Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Parry Harbor, Western Australia.

Authorities seized 420 kg of sea cucumber, 300 kg of salt used to process and preserve catch, and fishing equipment including a 50-meter line with hooks and a trawling device.

The crew were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA. ABF seized the vessel, and it was destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.

All fishers were charged with offenses against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).

The master of the vessel was sentenced to a 27-day term of imprisonment, backdated to the time of apprehension. The remaining crew members were released on $1,000 undertakings to be of good behavior for a period of 2 years.

The second case arose from an incident on April 10, 2025, when Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Port Essington, Northern Territory.

Authorities seized 300 kg of sea cucumber, 90 kg of salt used to process and preserve catch and various fishing equipment.

The crew were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA. ABF seized the vessel, and it was destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.

All fishers were charged with offenses against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).

The master of the vessel was sentenced to a 21-day term of imprisonment, backdated to the time of apprehension, and released on a $1,000 undertaking to be of good behavior for a period of two years. Two crew members were released on $1,000 undertakings to be of good behavior for a period of two years. The remaining two crew members were released on $500 undertakings to be of good behavior for a period of two years.

All fishers will be removed from Australia by ABF and returned to Indonesia at the earliest opportunity.

There have been 176 Indonesian fishers prosecuted in Darwin Local Court since July 1, 2024.