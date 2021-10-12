 
October 12, 2021

Autonomous Future: Ocean Infinity Buys Red Rock

(File Photo: Red Rock)

(File Photo: Red Rock)

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has acquired Norway-based company Red Rock, a company providing offshore lifting and handling equipment, as well as AI-supported autonomous equipment and operations.

Announcing the acquisition, Ocean Infinity, which is building a fleet of autonomous surface vessels, praised Red Rock's solutions that will enable autonomous port operations; "a key enabler for future uncrewed shipping."

"Red Rock is spearheading the development of digital and autonomous solutions to revolutionize lifting and handling both onshore and offshore," Ocean Infinity said.

Ocean Infinity said the acquisition will combine Ocean Infinity’s ‘Armada’ robotic vessels and low emission operations with Red Rock’s ability to develop hardware and software solutions for remote and autonomous handling. 

Together, the two businesses will transform port operations and shipping through artificial intelligence-enabled, safe, low emission movement of vessels and cargo, Ocean Infinity said.

All of Red Rock’s business lines spanning marine, artificial intelligence, software solutions, and digital consulting are included as part of the acquisition.Ocean Infinity's unmanned surface vessels - File image: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity’s footprint in Europe now extends to offices in Norway and Romania, alongside the existing presence in North America, the Middle East, and Africa. The enlarged group will have a full-time headcount of approximately 600 people.

Dan Hook, Ocean Infinity’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “The Red Rock team with their technology-focused and forward-thinking approach to marine logistics, are an excellent addition to Ocean Infinity. Across the industry, there’s been much talk about the role that remote technologies will play in the future of ports and shipping as the world looks for ways to reduce its collective carbon footprint. This acquisition is pivotal in the journey towards smarter, cleaner ways of operating at sea.  Together, Ocean Infinity and Red Rock have all the ingredients to develop next-generation shipping to provide the industry with the ability to operate safely on a global scale, with minimal environmental impact. I’m incredibly excited to welcome the Red Rock team onboard.”

Christoffer Jørgenvåg, Red Rock Group’s Chief Executive Officer said: “With the drive Ocean Infinity has for sustainable autonomous marine robotics, the fit together with Red Rock is truly unique. Together we are creating a technology platform for the ocean space with capabilities and scale that the world has never seen before.  The combined efforts will ensure that our customers are future-proofing their investments and operations. With the Group's scale and combined capabilities, our colleagues will have fun, complex challenges to solve, the most ambitious goals, and the ability to create innovative technology to create smarter and cleaner operations at sea. I am truly excited for the future ahead with Ocean Infinity, and the endless possibilities.”

Apart form the acquisition of Red Rock, Ocean Infinity has in recent months acquired MMT, Abyssal, and Ambrey.



