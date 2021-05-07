OTC Award for Subsea 7 Offshore Corrosion Monitoring Tech

Offshore energy services company Subsea 7, and its subsidiary Xodus Group have received recognition from OTC for Subsea 7 Nano Engineered Sensor Platform (Subsea 7 NESP), and will receive a Spotlight on New Technology Award at this year's Offshore Technology Conference (OTC).

Describing its technology, the company said that Subsea 7 NESP, developed in collaboration with Xodus, is a transformative solution that can continuously monitor fatigue and corrosion offshore, reducing OPEX in these areas.

"The wireless nano-technology sensor can be deployed efficiently and easily across any operating asset. Subsea 7 NESP, which requires no power supply or batteries, offers a scalable, cost effective, zero maintenance solution to extend asset life and improve uptime," Subsea 7 said.

Steve Wisely, Senior Vice President of Subsea 7’s UK and Global IRM region, said: “The Offshore Technology Conference’s Spotlight on New Technology Award highlights the global innovations that are leading the transformation of the energy industry, and we are proud to be recognised for that.

“We see Subsea 7 NESP as a promising step towards our key strategic priorities of environmental sustainability and operational efficiencies and we believe it can have a significant impact on the wider industry.”



In announcing the award win, Leigh Ann Runyan, Executive Director of the Offshore Technology Conference said: “The Offshore Technology Conference showcases the best and brightest in the offshore energy sector, and the winners of the OTC’s Spotlight on New Technology Award are paving the way for our industry for years to come. As demonstrated by the Nano Engineered Sensor Platform, Subsea 7 and Xodus are creating the step-change innovations needed to power the future of subsea development.”