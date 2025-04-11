RWE Drops Bubble Curtain to Silence Construction Noise at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

RWE has deployed a bubble curtain technology in the U.K. for the first time to protect marine life from the construction noise at its Sofia offshore wind farm.

RWE has been working with Hydrotechnik Offshore to introduce an innovative underwater noise-abatement technology, known as a bubble curtain, for offshore wind farm construction in the U.K.

The deployment at the Sofia offshore wind farm, located 195km off the coast of England, represents a significant step in protecting marine life from underwater noise generated during piling activities.

The bubble curtain, already adopted across Europe, reduces the propagation of underwater noise by creating a barrier of rising bubbles around the turbine installation site.

By dampening sound waves, this technology mitigates disturbances to marine species such as harbour porpoises, dolphins, and whales, which rely on ultrasound for orientation.

The system works by placing a perforated hose on the seabed around the turbine installation site, forming a 180-meter-wide ring.

Compressed air is pumped through the hose, generating a continuous stream of bubbles that rise to the surface. It is this bubble barrier which effectively breaks up and slows down the sound waves, significantly reducing noise levels during piling operations.

The adoption of the bubble curtain at Sofia reflects RWE’s dedication to sustainability and marine conservation. The project is situated within the Southern North Sea Special Area of Conservation (SAC), a protected zone for harbour porpoises, where noise disturbance regulations are strictly monitored.

“By introducing the use of a bubble curtain on a trial basis, we are strengthening our commitment to environmental responsibility. Projects like this can ensure offshore wind energy can be developed sustainably, with minimal impact on marine life, taking cognisance of working with a Special Area of Conservation,” said Matthew Swanwick, RWE Sofia Project Director.

The Sofia offshore wind farm, currently under construction on Dogger Bank, 195 kilometres from the nearest point on the U.K.’s north east coast, will comprise 100 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW offshore wind turbines.

Upon its commissioning in 2026, the Sofia project will have a capacity of 1.4 GW, enough to power the equivalent of 1.2 million typical UK homes.