April 29, 2025

Nexans to Deliver Subsea Cables for Second Malta-Sicily Interconnector

(Credit: Nexans)

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans has secured a contract by Interconnect Malta (ICM) to deliver high-voltage subsea cable for Malta’s second interconnector.

The new high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) link will reinforce Malta’s electricity system, ensuring a stable and resilient energy supply.

The cables for this project will be produced at Nexans’ facility in Charleston, United States.

The 225 MW interconnector will operate at 220 kV and consists of subsea cable linking Maghtab, Malta, and Ragusa, Sicily. It will be installed in parallel with the existing interconnector, previously delivered by Nexans in 2015.

As part of Malta’s national energy strategy, the project will increase security of supply, integrate more renewable energy sources, and support the country’s 2030 climate and energy targets.

"We are proud to contribute to Malta’s energy infrastructure. Delivering this second interconnector strengthens the energy link between Malta and Sicily, ensuring long-term stability for the country’s electricity supply.

“Building on our longstanding partnership with Interconnect Malta, this project also plays a key role in supporting the country’s transition toward a climate-neutral economy and enabling further investment in renewable energy,” said Pascal Radue, EVP Power Transmission Business Group at Nexans.

"This interconnector is a key milestone for Malta’s electricity network.By adding a second connection, we are increasing security of supply, increasing grid resilience, and ensuring that Malta has access to reliable and efficient power transmission for years to come. We are pleased to partner with Nexans once again on this project,” added Ismail D’Amato, CEO at ICM.

