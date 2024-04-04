 
New Wave Media

April 4, 2024

Bekaert Joins Tailwind Floating Wind Moorings Innovation Project

(Credit: Bekaert)

(Credit: Bekaert)

Belgium-based offshore mooring systems specialist Bekaert has joined the Tailwind project, which aims to develop advanced mooring solutions for floating wind industry.

The Tailwind project, launched in January 2024, will aim to deliver advanced station-keeping technologies, designed to maintain the position of floating offshore wind energy farms through innovative mooring lines and anchoring systems.

The development of these technologies is critical to open new paths towards the global effectiveness and sustainability of floating offshore wind farms, driving tangible cost savings while reducing dependency on primary raw materials.

As a steel wire transformation and coating technology company, Bekaert also develops beyond-steel solutions with its Scottish-based synthetic rope manufacturing facilities, and due to its experience in offshore mooring systems, it was invited to join the Tailwind consortium.

“I am very pleased that Bekaert is involved in the Tailwind project that will further enable the growth of floating offshore wind which plays an important role in accelerating the generation of clean, sustainable energy.

“With our track record in mooring systems for offshore oil and gas, we are committed to contributing to enabling the scale-up of more optimal station-keeping concepts and systems for floating offshore wind,” said Christof Dewijngaert, General Manager Synthetics at Bekaert.

Sustainability will be the key enabler for the value creation of the Tailwind project, which is funded by the EU’s Horizon Program.

A wide range of stakeholders will be engaged to investigate the acceptance of potential new technologies to act as a catalyst for increasing affordable wind power in the energy mix.

The Tailwind consortium is composed of NGI - Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (Norway), Technische Universiteit Delft (Netherlands), Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (Denmark), SINTEF Ocean AS (Norway), Fundación Tecnalia Research & Innovation (Spain), Nautilus Floating Solutions (Spain), Bekaert (Belgium), Subsea 7 Norway AS (Norway), Fondazione ICONS (Italy), Clarke Modet Y Compania S.L. (Spain), NKT Cables Group A/S (Denmark), University of Southampton (UK).

Tailwind also targets a significant reduction of the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) produced by floating offshore wind farms thanks to the higher cost-efficiency of the new mooring and anchoring solutions, avoiding bottlenecks and major dependency on the supply chain.

Related News

© Qair / File image

Mooreast to Anchor Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Southern France

Singapore-based mooring and anchoring specialist Mooreast Holdings has secured an order to supply its proprietary anchors…

Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)

GEG Wraps Up Subsea7 Fabrication Scope for Aker BP’s Valhall PWP - Fenris Field

Global Energy Group (GEG) has completed the fabrication of two towheads at the Port of Nigg on behalf of Subsea7, for the…

(Credit: Ocean Installer)

Equinor Contracts Ocean Installer for Gas Field Work Offshore Norway

Ocean Installer has secured a new Subsea Line Modification (SLM) project award from Equinor on Åsgard A floating storage and offloading vessel (FPSO)…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has completed its activities in support of the development of Ocean Winds’ 882 MW Moray…

Rendering of ULSTEIN SX232 vessel (Credit: Ulstein)

Ulstein Introduces New Subsea Vessel for Offshore Energy Market

Norwegian shipbuilder and ship designer Ulstein has developed a new subsea vessel - ULSTEIN SX232 – designed to service the…

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Woodside Hires Subsea 7 for Trion Subsea Installation Services Offshore Mexico

Australia's top oil and gas company Woodside Energy has awarded a contract to Subsea 7 for subsea installation services for…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● NOAA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news