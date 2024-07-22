 
Belgian Navy Renews Contract with SeeByte

SeeByte said the Belgian Navy has renewed its contract for SeeTrack v4 and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) System licenses for its fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV).

The Belgian Navy is using SeeTrack for in-field mission planning and post-mission analysis using its fleet of HII REMUS 300 and 100 vehicles.

SeeByte said it continually works with the Belgian Navy to include SeeByte’s software and training materials in its in-house training program at the NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence.

The latest version of SeeTrack provides enhanced planning, monitoring and post mission analysis capabilities for managing multiple sensors and platforms on a single user interface, aiding efficient decision making and reducing the training burden, the company said.

Managing multiple platforms and sensors at one time from SeeTrack’s common user interface will help to maximize the capabilities of the Belgian Navy’s uncrewed systems and offers a level of interoperability while working with other nations, SeeByte  added.

SeeByte will work together with the Belgian Navy during this year’s NATO Exercise REPMUS 2024 to demonstrate interoperability between different navies’ autonomous systems.

