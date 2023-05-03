 
New Wave Media

May 3, 2023

BeWild Project to Assess Impact of Offshore Wind Farms on Biodiversity

©Fugro

©Fugro

Dutch offshore survey services provider Fugro, together with other project partners, said Wednesday it would work to develop innovative methodologies and technologies for remotely collecting environmental DNA (eDNA) samples in the North Sea as part of a project called BeWild, aimed at measuring biodiversity at offshore wind farms. The project was recently launched at Fugro's TechCenter in Nootdorp in the Netherlands.

The collected data will assess the impact of offshore wind farms on biodiversity and explore ways to adapt existing infrastructure to enhance marine habitats.

Developed with the MOOI (Mission-driven Research, Development and Innovation) subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, and implemented by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), the BeWild project aims to drive innovation and foster partnerships among key stakeholders to advance our understanding of offshore wind farm biodiversity and contribute to sustainable offshore energy development.

Fugro will develop remote marine eDNA collection, analysis, and interpretation capabilities as part of its remote inspection solutions. By also integrating the eDNA sampling into its uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), Fugro aims to not only inspect subsea assets but also the broader subsea environment, the company said.

Daniel Smith, Fugro’s Solution Owner Offshore Wind Farm Site Appraisal said, “By integrating ecological monitoring with routine asset inspections, wind farm operators will not only reduce the risk of possible technical failures, but broader ecological failures such as habitat loss or habitat fragmentation. This is a crucial step in safeguarding our energy resources and our natural environment.”

Support will be provided by additional project partners.

Wageningen University will focus on DNA sequencing methodology of marine eDNA, researching the governance of these new forms of automated data collection to provide guidance on the design principles for the expansion of nature inclusive wind energy infrastructures. 

Stichting de Rijke Noordzee will explore how to integrate biodiversity monitoring with regular asset inspection.

Mecal – ATS will develop an improved scour protection system with the potential to enhance biodiversity. Seekable will optimize cable burial monitoring solutions, and CrossWind will provide access to an operational wind farm for testing and investigations.


Related News

Ronald H. Brown - ©NOAA

Bollinger Shipyards to Refit NOAA's Largest Ship "Ronald H. Brown"

Bollinger Shipyards has begun fabrication at its newly acquired Mississippi repair facility, Bollinger Mississippi Repair…

©TenneT

LionLink: UK, Netherlands Plan Cross-border Power Link to Boost Energy Security

The Netherlands and Britain plan to build what would be Europe's biggest cross-border electricity link connected to an offshore wind farm…

Credit: Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

Floating Wind Power Gains Traction But Can It Set Sail?

After a bumper year for floating offshore wind farm tenders, the nascent industry is poised for explosive growth in the coming…

©BlueFloat Energy

LiDAR Buoys Deployed to Capture Data for Two Scottish Floating Wind Farm Proejcts

Two floating Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) buoys have been deployed at the Scottish floating offshore wind projects…

Colette Cohen (left) and Myrtle Dawes (right) Credit:NZTC

Colette Cohen to Step Down as CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre. Myrtle Dawes to Take Over

Colette Cohen OBE is standing down as CEO of the UK-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Myrtle Dawes has been announced…

©Xodus/OWPL

Navigational Hazard: Wave Buoy Breaks Free from Mooring at West of Orkney Wind Farm Site

A 250kg wave buoy associated with the metocean survey at the West of Orkney Wind Farm site in Scotland has broken free of its mooring…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news