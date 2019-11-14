Bibby HydroMap Charters Glomar Vantage

Bibby HydroMap have taken the 56-meter DP1 survey vessel Glomar Vantage on charter from GloMar Shipmanagement BV.

The vessel will initially provide support to existing operations before becoming available for new projects in the first quarter of 2020.

Bibby HydroMap CEO Gary Collins said, “The charter of the Glomar Vantage puts the company in a strong position going into 2020. We are delighted to be working with Glomar Shipmanagement and look forward to a successful project.”

Glomar Shipmanagement CEO Klaas Weij said, “We are excited to embark on a term charter with Bibby HydroMap and support them in their current and future projects, kicking off with winter coverage on our key Dutch renewables market.”

The Glomar Vantage is a 56-meter multi-disciplined survey vessel rebuilt in 2008, providing accommodation for up to 28 personnel with an endurance of >30 days. A spacious working deck area and survey laboratory provide benefits for large-scale multi-disciplined geophysical and UXO survey campaigns and with a 3.8m x 3.8m moonpool. 5T A-frame, 12T crane and 33T moonpool gantry crane, the DP1 vessel is also ideally suited to geotechnical and ROV campaigns.