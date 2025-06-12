 
Reach Subsea’s New 24-Meter USV Ready for Commercial Deployment

REACH REMOTE 2 USV (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has taken delivery of the REACH REMOTE 2 uncrewed surface vessel (USV), which is now ready for deployment in commercial projects.

This milestone signifies the successful completion of REACH REMOTE 2, encompassing technical installations, testing, and documentation, all of which have been finalized and signed off.

Following the successful pilot program earlier in 2025 with REACH REMOTE 1, which validated its concept, the vessel is now ready for deployment in commercial projects.

With the addition of REACH REMOTE 2, Reach Subsea has expanded its fleet and enhanced availability for future commercial operations.

“We are pleased to welcome REACH REMOTE 2 to our fleet, as planned, and look forward to seeing her in operation soon”, said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

REACH REMOTE is a 24-meter uncrewed surface vessel equipped with hull-mounted survey sensors and a Work Class Electric ROV.

Unlike traditional crewed subsea vessels, REACH REMOTE introduces a pioneering approach to subsea work, enhancing efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability with a goal to reduce emissions by 90%.

