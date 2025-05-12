 
May 12, 2025

Erik-Jan Bijvank to Step Down as Fugro’s Group Director Europe and Africa

Erik-Jan Bijvank will be stepping down as Fugro’s Group Director for Europe and Africa. Credit: Fugro

Erik-Jan Bijvank will be stepping down as Fugro’s Group Director for Europe and Africa to pursue opportunities outside the company, effective as of today. The recruitment process for Erik-Jan’s replacement has been initiated, with a successor expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, CEO Mark Heine will take responsibility for the region, supported by the regional leadership team.

"Erik-Jan joined Fugro in 2020 and has been a great contributor to transforming the company into the resilient business it is today," said CEO Mark Heine. "His hard work and dedication over the past five years have been greatly appreciated, and he has been a valued member of the Executive Leadership Team. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

