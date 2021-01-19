 
New Wave Media

January 19, 2021

BIRNS Launches Ecommerce Capability for NPT Penetrators

(Image: BIRNS, Inc.)

(Image: BIRNS, Inc.)

BIRNS, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of high performance connectors, cable assemblies and lighting systems, announced its new e-commerce offering for NPT (National Pipe Thread) penetrators on its website.

This new capability provides customers an online one-stop shop for BIRNS’ ABS Product Design Assessment (PDA) certified penetrators. Available configurations on the site include sizes P25N-16-RA-LS, P25N-12-RA-LS, P13N-4-RA-LS and P19N-12-RA-LS, available with 4, 12 or 16 conductors. All of the offerings feature low profile 90° configurations, and Low Smoke Zero Halogen-insulated flying leads inboard.

 “As part of our 67-year legacy of innovation in providing the industry’s most reliable and advanced subsea connectivity solutions, we are proud to offer an additional sales option for our global customer base, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Bruce Meredith, Technical Sales Manager for BIRNS. “We look forward to adding even more BIRNS products to our ecommerce platform in the near future.”

