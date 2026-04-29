Wednesday, April 29, 2026
 
New Wave Media

April 29, 2026

Brazilian Abrolhos Corals Decline as Climate Warms

© Adobe Stock/Mathias

© Adobe Stock/Mathias

Coral cover of Brazil’s Abrolhos reefs, the most biodiverse coral ecosystem in the South Atlantic, has fallen by around 15% over 18 years due to climate change and human activity, researchers in Rio de Janeiro told Reuters.

Marine heatwaves linked to climate change have intensified so-called bleaching events where corals expel the algae that call them home, which permanently undermines coral health, said Rodrigo Leao de Moura, a marine biologist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

“With the increasing frequency of heatwaves, corals may regain their color, but they develop necrosis and diseases and continue to die because their health has been compromised,” Moura said.

Coral reefs around the world sustain about a quarter of marine life but are now in an almost irreversible die-off that scientists have described as the first “tipping point” in climate-driven ecosystem collapse.

For reefs to recover, scientists say the world would need to drastically ramp up climate action to bring temperatures down to just 1 degree Celsius above the preindustrial average.

But average global temperatures have already warmed by 1.3 to 1.4 degrees Celsius (2.3 to 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) above the preindustrial average, according to data from U.N. and EU science agencies.

Researchers in Brazil studied the Abrolhos reefs from 2006 until 2023. The results, published in The Royal Society’s Proceedings B journal, show “insidious shifts in coral assemblages, including the collapse of branching corals.”

Larger branching corals support reef structure but are being replaced by faster-growing species that provide fewer ecological benefits, the study found.

Human activity worsens the damage, with sediment stirred up by dredging of the shipping channel at the nearby Port of Caravelas damaging water quality and smothering corals, Moura said.

Local marine protected areas have not halted the corals’ decline, indicating that while fundamental for protecting biodiversity, they are not enough in the face of a global climate crisis, the report said.

The reefs support fishing, tourism, jobs, and coastal livelihoods, said Ricardo Gomes, a biologist from the Instituto Mar Urbano, adding that the risks of collapse extend far beyond marine life.

“Putting Abrolhos at risk means putting the entire biodiversity of the Brazilian coast at risk,” Gomes said.

(Reuters)

Related News

North Atlantic right whale mom “Millipede” (Catalog #3520) seen with her calf in Cape Cod Bay on April 9, 2026. CREDIT: New England Aquarium, taken under NOAA Permit #25739-01

North Atlantic Right Whales Produce Highest Number of Births This Calving Season Since 2009

The North Atlantic right whale calving season has come to a close with the highest number of calves recorded since 2009.The…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Launches New Global Video Contest

Teledyne Marine has opened submissions for its new 2026 Video Contest, inviting customers and partners around the world to…

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotic Envoy AUV Surpasses 2,000km Submerged on Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Cellula Robotics Ltd has demonstrated more than 2,000 km of fully submerged endurance with its Envoy Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)…

A view on Palavas-les-Flots coastline with waves. © Lineup Ocean

Lineup Ocean’s SURFREEF Project in Palavas-les-Flots

The Mediterranean coastline faces significant ecological and economic challenges. The Gulf of Lion, which has been studied…

MTR100: Profiling Subsea Leaders - Apply Today!

In its September/October 2026 edition, Marine Technology Reporter will publish the 21st Annual MTR100. The MTR100 is a report…

© mozgova / Adobe Stock

The Politics of a Subsea Data Cable Link to Antarctica

Antarctica is the only continent without a fiber-optic connection.The technology required to get one there is available,…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

DORI: Just Keep Swimming
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news