Tuesday, January 24, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 24, 2023

TDI-Brooks Hires Maxon as Senior Environmental Scientist

Cynda Maxon has joined TDI-Brooks as a senior environmental scientist. Image courtesy TDI-Brooks

Cynda Maxon has joined TDI-Brooks as a senior environmental scientist. Image courtesy TDI-Brooks

Cynda Maxon has joined TDI-Brooks as a senior environmental scientist, broadening the company’s environmental capabilities and services. 

She has more than 30 years of experience as a program manager, environmental chemist, field supervisor, and risk assessor encompassing a wide range of offshore and coastal projects throughout the world. She has a thorough understanding of environmental issues related to offshore exploration and production activities in oil and gas and mining industries, marine construction and decommissioning, and maintenance and remedial dredging.

For the last 17 years, Cynda served as president of Maxon Consulting, a small woman-owned environmental consulting firm founded in San Diego, CA in 2005. Before that she was a former Director in the Environment, Health and Safety Division of Arthur D. Little and a Sr. Manager in the Coastal Resources and Environmental Management Services division of Battelle Memorial Institute.

Related News

General Oceans appointed Omer Poroy as CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems, Inc. Image courtesy General Oceans

Poroy named CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems

General Oceans appointed Omer Poroy as CEO of Strategic Robotic Systems, Inc.; one of its four operating companies. Poroy…

AUVs onboard the USV. Image courtesy USEA

USEA Ocean Data One Step Closer to Uncrewed Ship

USEA Ocean Data has received preliminary approval to build and operate a 24-meter uncrewed vessel on Norwegian waters reports the company's CEO…

Kraken Robotics announced that David Shea, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Products, will take on the additional role of Kraken’s CTO. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Names Shea CTO

Kraken Robotics announced that David Shea, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Products, will take on the additional role of…

Illustration Polar POD © N. Gagnon

Polar POD Project Enters Shipyard Construction Phase in France

Ifremer, Jean-Louis Etienne and the entire Polar POD team announced its construction by the Piriou shipyards in association with 3C Metal…

Reid Takes the Helm at Kraken

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics announced that Karl Kenny, Founder, President and CEO, will be appointed…

Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot on ship - ©Armach Robotics

Armach's Hull Service Robot Excels in Over-the-horizon Operation Trials

Armach Robotics said on Tuesday that it had reached a major milestone by operating its hull cleaning robot successfully in…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Modular LUMA™ nodes enable high-bandwidth “WiFi” communication underwater

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news