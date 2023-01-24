TDI-Brooks Hires Maxon as Senior Environmental Scientist

Cynda Maxon has joined TDI-Brooks as a senior environmental scientist, broadening the company’s environmental capabilities and services.

She has more than 30 years of experience as a program manager, environmental chemist, field supervisor, and risk assessor encompassing a wide range of offshore and coastal projects throughout the world. She has a thorough understanding of environmental issues related to offshore exploration and production activities in oil and gas and mining industries, marine construction and decommissioning, and maintenance and remedial dredging.

For the last 17 years, Cynda served as president of Maxon Consulting, a small woman-owned environmental consulting firm founded in San Diego, CA in 2005. Before that she was a former Director in the Environment, Health and Safety Division of Arthur D. Little and a Sr. Manager in the Coastal Resources and Environmental Management Services division of Battelle Memorial Institute.