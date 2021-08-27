 
New Wave Media

August 27, 2021

Cable Connected: Bourbon Completes Installation of TetraSpar Floater in Norway

Credit: Bourbon Subsea Services

Credit: Bourbon Subsea Services

Bourbon Subsea Services has completed the offshore installation of the 3,6 MW TetraSpar Demonstrator Floating Wind Turbine at Metcentre Test site in Norway, by laying and connecting the power cable earlier this week.

The TetraSpar Demo project is being developed by Stiesdal Offshore Technology, TEPCO Renewable Power, Shell, and RWE.

The TetraSpar floating wind foundation fitted with a 3.6MW wind turbine arrived at the Marine Energy Test Centre, near Stavanger, southeast Norway in July.

According to Bourbon, following the completion of the power cable laying and connection, the floating wind turbine will be commissioned in the coming weeks. 

"Each new technology needs creativity and innovation to mitigate risks and deliver in time. This project was a challenge, and we are very proud to have taken it up for TetraSpar Demonstrator ApS, a joint company between Shell, RWE, Tepco and Stiesdal. As an international company based in France, we are now looking forward to the pre-industrial floating wind farms particularly in France, UK, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Japan and South Korea.” said Patrick Belenfant, CEO of Bourbon Subsea Services.

The TetraSpar foundation concept is the modular “building block” arrangement: each foundation is assembled from tubular steel modules, most of which are common to all configurations. Manufacturing takes place in factories using industrialized methods, and their assembly near the site as well as towing are measured in days or weeks, instead of months, Bourbon has said in one of its previous statements.

TetraSpar Demonstrator is also notable for its stability, which is provided by a keel deployed 50 meters below the floater.

According to World Energy Reports, the global floating wind installed capacity will reach between 8 to 10 GW by the end of this decade, and next decade WER expects to see more than 60GW of floating wind farms commissioned.

Credit: Bourbon Subsea Services

Related News

35kg RAMMS ALB sensor offers a unique combination of scanning capability (2ppm density & 3x Secchi penetration), and small form-factor. © Fugro

Lidar Helps to illuminate the Future of Oceans

The statement that 80% of our world’s oceans remain unexplored is well known—and possibly, overstated. Observance of United…

A brittle star and coral are picked up by ROV Subastian’s manipulator arm, along with the piece of deep-sea rock they are inhabiting. Taking the rock along with the accompanying organisms allows the scientists to study whether certain organisms prefer certain substrates. Photo Copyright Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Exploration Off California Discovers New Methane Seep, Whale Fall

Marine scientists on Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor completed a 12-day expedition off the coast of Southern…

© Sven Bachstroem/AdobeStock

Seminar: NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute - Exploring the US’s Blue Frontier

Please join us Aug. 11th at 3 p.m. EDT for a one-hour seminar on the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), with…

In July, Allseas’ ‘Hidden Gem’ heads to Tenerife for drydock modifications ahead of a collector “wet-test” in the Atlantic at the end of 2021 and the official start of pilot mining tests in the Pacific, 1200 nautical miles west of Mexico, in 2022. Photo from Allseas.

Subsea Mining: All Eyes on Marine Minerals Offshore Norway

Marine minerals are coming under sharp focus offshore Norway. Analysts suggest it could be a $20 billion annual revenue industry by 2050…

TechnipFMC’s Gemini ROV. Photo from TechnipFMC.

Market Report: The Work Class ROV Market

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry.

Tugs guide the Department of the Navy's Floating Instrument Platform (FLIP) from her berth at the Nimitz Marine Facility in Point Loma, Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

Eye on the Navy: Navy extends Life for Research Ships, but Says Farewell to FLIP

The U.S. Navy’s three Global class oceanographic research ships (AGORs) have received a new lease on life. The ships-- R/V Thomas G.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sensor Technology Ltd

Sensor Technology Ltd. specializes in custom acoustic transducers, hydrophones and piezoelectric ceramics. The company performs all processes at one location, resulting in fully optimized product designs, end-to-end quality assurance and tight control over delivery scheduling.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

American Waterways Operators: Director of Safety and Environmental Stewardship

Marina Harbormaster/Maintenance Supervisor

● Seabrook Marina, Inc. ● Seabrook, TX, United States

Deck and Engine Subject Matter Specialists

● Martinsburg, WV

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Field Service Supervisor

● Goltens Miami
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news