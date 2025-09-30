Tuesday, September 30, 2025
 
Acteon’s UTEC Nets Structural Monitoring Deal for Polish Baltica 2 OW Farm

© chungking / Adobe Stock

UTEC, Acteon's, Geo-Services business line, has secured a structural monitoring contract for Baltica 2, set to be the largest offshore wind project in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea, jointly developed by Ørsted and PGE.

Ørsted commissioned Acteon for the design, engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of measurement and associated data acquisition systems for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm.

Located offshore Poland, the Baltica 2 project will comprise 107 turbines and will have the capacity to generate 1.5 GW of power. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The project will include campaigns to measure a variety of data crucial to the structural integrity of the Baltica wind turbines, from environmental and metocean, to settlement, load and acceleration, corrosion and anode efficiency.

This data will be integrated in real-time through Acteon’s proprietary NX2 digital platform, to provide the client with a seamless and synchronous journey from sensor to desktop.

Acteon will execute the project-based systems integration and software development at their Technology Centre in Wokingham, UK. Installation will take place in construction yards in Poland and other European locations.

“The Baltica 2 contract is another significant testament to our capabilities to support the global offshore energy industry. We are proud to be leading the data-driven part of such an important energy transition project,” said Paul Smith, Executive Vice President of UTEC Geo-services.

