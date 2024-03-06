LS Cable Reels In Preferred Supplier Deal for CIP’s Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed preferred supply agreement with LS Cable for the supply of both offshore and onshore cables for the 500 MW offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The scope of the contract awarded to Korea-based industrial corporation and one of the biggest cable manufacturers worldwide includes supply of offshore export cables, inter-array cables and onshore export cables for the Feng Miao 1 project.

The cables will be supplied from LS Cable’s Korean manufacturing facility.

To remind, CIP was awarded Feng Miao 1 development in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in December 2022.

Feng Miao 1 project is owned by CIP’s Flagship Fund V (CI V), and is currently in the late development stage, finalizing design and procurement in preparation for financial close.

This is the fourth cable supply collaboration between LS Cable and CIP’s offshore wind projects in Asia, following Changfang Xidao and Zhong Neng in Taiwan, and Jeonnam Offshore Wind 1 in Korea.

“We thank LS Cable for their continuous commitment to delivering the best quality cable systems to our offshore wind projects both in Taiwan and South Korea. The fact that we have now signed our fourth agreement is a testimony to the strong relationship between our two companies,” said Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner and Head of Asia-Pacific at CIP.

Construction works for the Feng Miao 1 offshore wind farm are expected to begin in 2025, with commercial operations start set for 2027.