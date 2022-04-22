 
New Wave Media

April 22, 2022

Blue Carbon Project to Study Marine Carbon Storage Around the Isle of Man

Carbon Storage around the Isle of Man. Photo courtesy NOC

Carbon Storage around the Isle of Man. Photo courtesy NOC

A study is underway on the Isle of Man to investigate, for the first time, the Island’s marine and coastal role in storing carbon to help mitigate climate change. 

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) will work closely with marine scientists from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) and Swansea University to quantify how much carbon is stored in the territorial sea around the Isle of Man, also known as ‘blue carbon’.

The Blue Carbon project will provide an in-depth assessment of blue carbon habitats around the island, including offshore mud habitats, and aims to identify areas where carbon stores could be protected and managed in Manx territorial seas. The 12-month study will see scientists gather data by mapping key areas around the coastline with a drone to identify and analyse habitats, including seagrass meadows and kelp beds.

Blue carbon habitats like seagrass meadows, which are found around the Isle of Man, capture significant amounts of carbon, and they can also protect coastal communities against storms and flooding, improve ocean health and provide habitats for a multitude of species and commercially important fisheries. This project will see scientists collect samples from nearshore sites and deep-water areas to ascertain their ability to store carbon, taking sediment to conduct further studies at the National Oceanography Centre’s facilities.

The study will enable greater understanding for the potential to protect and enhance carbon sequestration and storage, through either management or restoration, with the study supporting the Manx government’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality on the Isle of Man by 2050.

Hannah Muir, PHD student at Swansea University, said: “The Manx Blue Carbon Project will help to advance our understanding of the amount of carbon that is currently stored in different habitats in the Manx territorial sea and identify the potential for future carbon sequestration, both near the shore and in the deeper waters. The data generated from this exciting project will build an evidence base that could inform how the Manx territorial waters are managed to maximise carbon sequestration and storage, while maintaining and enhancing biodiversity and other important ecosystem services."

Dr Claire Evans, Research Fellow at the National Oceanography Center, added: “By capturing carbon in the seabed, seawater and marine life, the ocean plays a key role in keeping it out of the atmosphere, thereby reducing harmful climatic change. This exciting project will provide the data required to understand how best to preserve this blue carbon, thus supporting informed management of the Isle of Man’s territorial waters.”

Related News

© David A Litman / Adobe Stock

The Information Age is Transforming Fishing Worldwide

People in the world’s developed nations live in a post-industrial era, working mainly in service or knowledge industries.

Reach Remote - Credit: Reach Subsea

Offshore Power Bank: Reach Subsea Orders 'Reach Remote' USVs

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a contract with Kongsberg Maritime for the construction of the…

Credit: Advanced Navigation

"All-in-one surveying crew ": Advanced Navigation Launches AUV Hydrus

Advanced Navigation, an AI navigation and robotics systems manufacturer, has an autonomous underwater vehicle Hydrus, which is so small…

(Photo: OSIL)

OSIL Debuts New Marine Snow Catcher

Global marine systems manufacturers Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) has unveiled a new addition to its Marine Snow…

XOCEAN Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of new CTO Shepard Smith, former Director of the Office of Coast Survey at NOAA. Image courtesy XOCEAN

Shep Smith Appointed XOCEAN CTO

XOCEAN appointed Shepard "Shep" Smith as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in the latest expansion of its leadership team. Smith…

Image courtesy RE2 Robotics

RE2 Robotics, VideoRay Achieve Depth Milestone for Inspection-Class ROV

Underwater system being developed for Office of Naval Research (ONR) reaches unprecedented depth for an inspection-class…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Orcina Ltd

Orcina is a professional engineering software house. Our main product is OrcaFlex, the market leading numerical simulation program for modelling a wide range of offshore dynamic systems, including flexible and rigid risers, moorings, cable and pipe lay, pipeline pull-in…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

S-MODE: Gathering Ocean Intel from Above, On and Under the Waves

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Chief Steward

● NOAA

Onboard, Deck & Shoreside

● Anchorage, AK, United States

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news