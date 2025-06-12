 
June 12, 2025

WHOI Presents Centennial Medal to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) presented His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco with its inaugural series Centennial Medal, in recognition of his extraordinary work to raise awareness, inspire action, and advance ocean science and technology for the global good. The award was made at the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC), currently underway in Nice, France.

His Serene Highness has demonstrated his passion for conservation through the establishment of foundations that confront global environmental challenges head-on by raising funds, initiating action, establishing partnerships, and implementing on the ground projects. For almost two decades, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has supported critical ocean research and action by funding more than 750 environmental projects in over 60 countries that help safeguard precious marine habitats and biodiversity, combat ocean acidification, plastic pollution, and build climate resilience. The foundation also stimulates sustainable development and the blue economy.

Prince Albert II’s work has also been a driving force in promoting cross-sector collaboration on behalf of the global ocean. The Monaco Blue Initiative brings together scientists, policymakers, environmental advocates, and business leaders to advance marine protection and sustainable ocean governance. Jointly organized by Prince Albert II’s Foundation and the Oceanographic Institute founded by his great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert I, these annual gatherings produce recommendations that inform international ocean policy and climate negotiations at the highest levels.

WHOI is the world’s leading independent oceanographic research institution, and in the run-up to its 100th anniversary in 2030, is honoring a select group of ocean explorers, advocates, and philanthropists. The Centennial Medal recognizes individuals and organizations for significant contributions to understanding, protecting, and raising awareness of the ocean.

